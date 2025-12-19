The Top Two Spots With the Richest Hot Chocolate, According to Chocolatiers

Chocolatiers reveal the top spots serving the richest, most indulgent hot chocolate.

A truly great mug of hot chocolate is more than a drink to keep you warm during chilly temps, it’s a luxurious, velvety experience. Few winter comforts rival the indulgence of a decadent hot chocolate and while it’s not hard to find hot chocolate, especially during the colder months, not every cup is created equal. To find the richest and splurge-worthy hot chocolate, Eat This, Not That! turned to top chocolatiers and here are the spots they swear by.

Starbucks

Starbucks might be famous for its coffee menu and specialty holiday drinks, but the hot chocolate is also a must-have, according to Christian Paul Headley, Chocolatier & Founder of Christian Paul Chocolatier.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“I don’t like overly complicated hot chocolate drinks that do too much, l want something simple that also tastes really good,” he says.

La Maison du Chocolat

For serious hot chocolate lovers who don’t mind a premium price tag, La Maison du Chocolat in New York is the place for the best hot chocolate, per Chef Norman Love, founder of Norman Love Confections.

“They use little bars and pour steamed milk over top,” he explains. “You can almost eat it with a spoon due to its viscosity. It’s a richer, more intense experience.”

Embracing the Simple Joy of Old-School Hot Chocolate

There’s so many ways to enjoy a good hot chocolate and for Christian Paul he prefers it simple and straightforward.

“I love an old school classic hot chocolate with cinnamon and marshmallows or whipped cream (if you’re fancy),” he says. “I usually go for Land O’Lakes hot chocolate packets; they have so many varieties.” He adds, “I just get one of each and pretend like it’s an Advent calendar.”

European-Style Hot Chocolate is a Must-Have

For Chef Norman, European-style hot chocolate (France or Italy) is his go-to.

“Hot chocolate in the US is usually made with cocoa powder and milk,” he says. “It can have a powdery aftertaste that you feel on your palate.” He explains, “In Europe it’s made with chocolate. The hot milk poured over real chocolate melts it and creates a much thicker, more chocolatey, smoother indulgence than what we’re used to.”

Infused Hot Chocolate

To elevate hot chocolate, Chef Norman likes to add a touch of other ingredients to deepen the flavor and give each cup a gourmet twist.

“I also really enjoy infused hot chocolate,” he says. “Infusing a touch of cinnamon and vanilla, or maybe a bit of chili, can make it a very interesting beverage.”