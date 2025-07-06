3 Walking Upgrades That Torch Fat and Build Muscle After 40

If you’re looking to instantly upgrade your walk, rucking is an excellent way to kick up the calorie burn while building muscle. Rucking involves walking with a rucksack (a weighted backpack)—and it’s gained so much popularity over the past few years. It kills two birds with one stone, providing a stellar cardio and strength workout while logging your steps or hiking. If you want to switch things up a bit at the gym but get the same bang for your buck, we learned the best rucking alternatives that melt fat and build muscle fast.

“On paper, rucking seems to be a fat-loss cheat code. Per hour of rucking, your body can burn up to 600 calories—that’s twice as much as walking,” says Joey Jones, certified personal trainer and CEO at way-up.blog. “Compared to running, rucking is so easy on your joints. It really is low input and high output … Think of [rucking] as a common ground between cardio and resistance training. Unlike most methods of cardio, your actually building muscles, the glutes, hamstrings, traps and core especially. Plus it’s easily scalable! Adding more weight equals progressive overload.”

If you’re looking to switch things up but still reap the same cardio and strength benefits rucking provides, here are a few expert-approved alternatives.

Sled Pushes and Pulls

Sled pushes and pulls provide a high calorie burn and build strength.

To perform a sled push, stand behind the sled, holding onto the handles firmly. Lean forward just a bit, maintain a braced core, and drive through your legs. Powerfully push the sled forward using short strides. Keep tension in your hands and forearms.

Farmers Carries

Farmers carries provide similar benefits to rucking while improving grip strength, core, and posture.

Hold a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand at your sides. Start walking forward, then backward. Your torso should be kept still while walking. Do not move your trunk as you brace your core.

Stair Climbing With a Weighted Vest

You don’t need a hiking trail or walking path in order to reap the same benefits as rucking! You can do it right at home or your local gym.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stair climbing while wearing a weighted vest can burn more than 500 calories per hour and engages similar muscle groups to rucking, Joey says.