4 Bodyweight Exercises That Hit Every Major Muscle Group in Minutes

These simple moves activate every muscle group fast—in just 8 minutes, no gear required.
Published on May 28, 2025 | 6:00 AM

When it comes to working out, we’re all about routines that are time-efficient and deliver real, quality results—because let’s be honest, your time is precious! What if we told you that just four exercises could engage every major muscle group in your body? We spoke with a fitness pro who shares her go-to moves that get the job done in a matter of minutes.

Enter Pilates: a productive workout that builds core strength, balance, flexibility, and total-body tone.

“Each move engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, emphasizing core control, alignment, breath, and full-body integration,” explains CarolAnn, MS, CPT, NCPT with Club Pilates Athens, GA. “When the right exercises are selected—those that blend spinal articulation, limb loading, and dynamic stability—you can activate all major regions: shoulders, arms, core, glutes, hamstrings, and quads. The quality of movement, not the quantity, is what makes Pilates so effective.”

It’s essential to choose exercises that are multi-planar, work both the anterior and posterior chains, and recruit total-body stabilization. You can complete this entire workout in just eight minutes, making it the perfect total-body routine when you’re short on time but still want results.

“With proper form and intensity, this approach maximizes efficiency without sacrificing effectiveness,” CarolAnn adds. “Four focused, well-executed exercises can work the entire body if they’re layered with intention, control, and coordination.”

Let’s dive into the four-move workout that activates every major muscle group in your body.

Bridge With Leg Lift

Fitness man doing bodyweight glute single leg floor bridge lift exercises. Fit athlete training glutes muscles with one-legged floor bridge butt raise in summer outdoor gym on grass.
Shutterstock

The bridge with leg lift works the hamstrings, glutes, hip stabilizers, core, and spinal extensors.

  1. Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-distance apart.
  2. Press your hips up toward the ceiling.
  3. Extend one leg without dipping your hips.
  4. Hold the position for a moment before returning your lifted leg and lowering your hips.
  5. Alternate legs, completing 8 to 10 reps.

Pilates Pushups

woman doing pushups, concept of easy at-home exercises
Shutterstock

Pilates pushups fire up the abs, chest, shoulders, triceps, and spinal stabilizers.

  1. Stand tall with both arms reaching overhead.
  2. Exhale and roll down through your spine to touch the ground.
  3. Walk your hands forward to assume a high plank.
  4. Complete 1 to 3 tricep-style pushups, keeping your elbows close to the sides of your body as you do so.
  5. Walk your hands back to your feet and roll up to stand tall.
  6. Repeat 3 to 5 times.

Swimming

pilates swimming exercise part of breast lift workout
Shutterstock

Pilates swimming works the hamstrings, glutes, shoulders, back extensors, and postural muscles.

  1. Lie face down on your stomach with your arms and legs extended.
  2. Lift one arm and the opposite leg, alternating in a fluttering movement while maintaining a strong core and elongated spine.
  3. Steady your breathing and “swim” for 30 seconds.

Pilates Side Bend with Rotation

Portrait of beautiful sporty fit young woman in black sportswear working out indoors against grunge dark grey wall. Model doing Side Plank Posture, Pose of Vashista, Vasisthasana. Full length.
Shutterstock

The Pilates side bend with rotation activates the glutes, quadratus lumborum, obliques, shoulders, lats, and spinal rotators.

  1. Start in a seated side plank—one hand under your shoulder and legs extended with the top foot stacked over the bottom.
  2. Breathe out as you lift the hips up to assume a rainbow arc side bend, extending the top arm overhead.
  3. Next, bring the top arm under the torso as you rotate through your spine with control.
  4. Breathe in to unwind and revert to the arched position.
  5. Exhale as you lower to the start position.
  6. Complete 3 to 5 reps per side.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
  4 Bodyweight Exercises That Hit Every Major Muscle Group in Minutes

