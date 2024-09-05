12 Satisfyingly Salty Snacks for Weight Loss

When you're trying to lose weight, cravings for salty snacks can be a challenge. While it's easy to reach for a bag of chips or a handful of pretzels, these options are often loaded with empty calories, unhealthy fats, and excess sodium. The good news is that you don't have to sacrifice flavor to stay on track with your weight-loss goals. There are plenty of delicious, salty snacks that are both satisfying and nutritious.

By choosing nutrient-dense, low-calorie options like roasted chickpeas, kale chips, or edamame, you can enjoy the flavors you love without compromising your health. Keep the 12 satisfying salty snacks below on hand to help you stay on track and enjoy your weight-loss journey with delicious, wholesome options.

Roasted Chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas are a crunchy, savory snack that's high in protein and fiber, making them a great choice for weight loss. This snack not only satisfies your salty cravings but also keeps you full longer, helping you avoid overeating later in the day.

You can easily make roasted chickpeas at home by tossing canned chickpeas with olive oil, salt, and your favorite spices, then roasting them in the oven until crispy.

Popcorn

Popcorn is a whole grain that's low in calories and high in fiber, making it a perfect salty snack for weight loss. Air-popped popcorn is the best option, as it's free from the added fats and calories found in many pre-packaged varieties.

Season it with a sprinkle of sea salt or nutritional yeast for a satisfying, guilt-free treat.

Edamame with Sea Salt

Edamame is a protein-packed snack that's also rich in fiber and essential vitamins. This nutrient-filled combination will satisfy you and help regulate your appetite.

Simply steam or boil them and sprinkle them with a bit of sea salt for a quick and healthy snack. You can also toss in chili-based sauces for a spicy version.

Greek Yogurt with Salt, Cucumber, and Tomato

Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, which support digestive health. While it's typically enjoyed with sweet toppings, a savory twist can be just as satisfying.

Try adding a pinch of salt and some chopped cucumber or tomatoes for a Mediterranean-inspired snack that's both refreshing and filling. Pair your Greek yogurt with carrots or cucumbers for dipping.

Kale Chips

Kale chips are a crunchy, nutrient-dense alternative to traditional potato chips. Kale is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as antioxidants that support overall health.

To make your own, toss kale leaves with olive oil and a sprinkle of salt, then bake until crispy. You can also experiment with different seasonings like garlic powder or smoked paprika for added flavor.

Pickles

Pickles are a low-calorie, tangy snack that can satisfy your salty cravings without adding extra fat or sugar to your diet. They're also a good source of probiotics, which can aid in digestion and support gut health–another important aspect of achieving weight-loss goals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Just be mindful of portion sizes and opt for varieties that are lower in sodium.

Olives

Olives contain healthy monounsaturated fats, which can help keep you feeling full and satisfied. They also contain a variety of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that support heart health. A small serving of olives can be a savory snack that helps satisfy your salt craving.

Turkey Jerky

Turkey jerky is a high-protein snack that's lower in fat and calories than traditional beef jerky. It's convenient, shelf-stable, and perfect for satisfying your salty snack cravings on the go. Turkey jerky also makes for the ultimate road trip snack! Look for brands that are low in sodium and free from added sugars and preservatives.

Hard-boiled Eggs with Salt and Pepper

Hard-boiled eggs are an excellent source of protein and healthy fats, making them a filling snack that can help curb hunger between meals.

Sprinkle a bit of sea salt and pepper or your favorite seasoning blend on top for a savory, satisfying snack that's easy to prepare.

Rice Cakes with Nut Butter

Rice cakes are a low-calorie, crunchy snack that can be stacked with healthy toppings. When combined with peanut butter, the protein and healthy fats will help keep you full and satisfied.

Spread a thin layer of almond or peanut butter on top and sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt for a snack that's salty, creamy, and crunchy.

Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are a nutrient-dense snack that provides healthy fats, protein, and fiber. They're also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and magnesium.

A small handful of sunflower seeds can be a satisfying and crunchy way to curb your salty snack cravings. Opt for unsalted or lightly salted varieties to keep sodium levels in check.

Seaweed Snacks

Seaweed snacks are light, crispy, and packed with nutrients like iodine, which is essential for thyroid health. These snacks are naturally low in calories but high in flavor, making them a great option for weight loss. Choose plain or lightly seasoned seaweed snacks to keep sodium intake moderate.