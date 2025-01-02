12 Best Limited-Time Sam's Club Items You Can Find Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The pandemonium of the holiday season has melted away, and the winter season is transitioning back into your regularly scheduled programming. After what can feel like an endless torrent of family gatherings, festive meals, and bottomless tins of cookies, it's that time of year when you recalibrate your meal prepping and add school lunches back on the calendar. This also means reorganizing your grocery list from what it likely looked like last month. Think fewer whole turkeys and festive desserts and more deli meats and healthy snacks.

Now is also a great time to stop by your local grocery stores for any limited-time offerings as you restock your kitchen. Fortunately, for Sam's Club members, there are plenty of great options for your pantry available now.

Whether you're shopping for your next batch of weeknight dinners or need to stock up on snacks for the kids as they head back to school, the latest limited-time finds have the entire family covered. The following items are all marked as limited-time offerings, so they won't hang around store shelves forever. If you spot these items on your next Sam's Club run, be sure to grab them.

Rice Krispies Treats Variety Pack

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 90

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : <1 g

With the kids heading back to school after winter break, the need returns for simple snacks to throw in a lunch box or have ready for the afternoon. At Sam's Club, members can find the Rice Krispies Treats Variety Pack for $8.48. The 30-count box includes Chocolatey Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolatey Peanut Butter flavors, perfect for an after-school snack.

Kinder's Italian Chicken Seasoning

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Tsp Serving)

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : <1 g

Protein : 0 g

Elevate your basic chicken dinner to new levels when you add Kinder's Italian Chicken Seasoning to your shopping cart. Sam's Club members can find the seasoning at their local warehouse for a limited time for $5.98. The seasoning includes notes of garlic and sweet peppers, making for an effortless way to add loads of flavor to your next dinner.

Member's Mark Red Velvet Almonds

Nutrition : (Per 9 Pieces)

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

Swap your basic almonds this winter for the Member's Mark Red Velvet Almonds, available at Sam's Club for a limited time for $9.98. Each almond is coated in a red velvet-flavored chocolate shell and powdered sugar for a wintery finish. The sweet-and-salty combo is sure to make this a go-to snack for club members this season.

Kinder's Homestyle Stuffing Mix

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Dry Mix)

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you're expecting company and want a lavish dinner ready in minutes, wow your guests with Kinder's Homestyle Stuffing Mix. One package makes three batches of stuffing, perfect for any upcoming gatherings. Sam's Club members can score a package of stuffing for $6.91 for a limited time.

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Sweet Cornbread Mix

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Baked Recipe)

Calories : 170

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 3 g

Channel your inner Queen of Country by picking up Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Sweet Cornbread Mix at Sam's Club for a limited time. Each package contains six boxes of cornbread mix for $13.78. If you want to spice things up, you'll find the recipe for Dolly Parton's Favorite Jalapeño Cornbread in each box.

Jif Squeeze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread Pouches

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 200

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 5 g

The Jif Squeeze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread Pouches are easy additions to a lunch box to dip your favorite fruit or snack item or to have in your pantry to spread on toast in the morning. Each package contains two 13-ounce pouches. Pick them up at Sam's Club for a limited time for $7.79.

Diamond Shelled Walnuts

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

The start of a new year is a great time to restock your pantry essentials. At Sam's Club, members can pick up a 32-ounce bag of Diamond Shelled Walnuts for $6.68 for a limited time. With five grams of protein per serving, walnuts make for a tasty and nutritious snack option to throw in a lunch box or munch on throughout the day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member's Mark Hot Chocolate Truffles

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece)

Calories : 70

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 1 g

Hot chocolate is a quintessential winter beverage, but what if you could have the same rich and velvety flavor in bite-size form? Enter the Member's Mark Hot Chocolate Truffles. Each truffle blends together premium cocoa, crunchy marshmallows, and refreshing peppermint pieces. Sam's Club members can also save on these truffles. Usually available for $12.98, the truffles are retailing now for $6.91, so make sure to grab them before this deal goes away.

Member's Mark Yogurt Covered Raspberries

Nutrition : (Per 8 Pieces)

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 1 g

Yogurt-covered berries are a sweet treat that won't bog you down, making for a great light snack to enjoy this winter. Sam's Club currently offers the Member's Mark Yogurt Covered Raspberries for $9.98. Enjoy them as-is, or mix them with your other favorite snacks for a fruity and delicious mix.

Nongshim Shin Ramyun Spicy Stir Fry Noodles

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bag)

Calories : 560

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,310 mg

Carbs : 87 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 10 g

Looking for lunch ideas that can be ready in minutes? Look no further than the Nongshim Shin Ramyun Spicy Stir Fry Noodles, available at Sam's Club for $16.98. Each package contains 10 servings of stir fry noodles, offering a quick meal solution packed with flavor. Grab them on your next Sam's Club run, as these are marked as a limited-time offering.

M&M'S Valentine's Day Peanut Milk Chocolate Candy

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 3 g

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and many Sam's Club members are looking for festive treats to incorporate into their weekly grocery run leading up to the holiday. For a fun pop of red and pink, members can now pick up a 62-ounce container of M&M'S Valentine's Day Peanut Milk Chocolate Candy for $16.48.

Member's Mark Medium Roast Winter Coffee Pods

Nutrition information is unavailable.

January is the perfect time to cozy up with a hot cup of coffee. For a limited time, Sam's Club members can try out some new roasts when they pick up a variety pack of the Member's Mark Medium Roast Winter Coffee Pods. The 60-pack retails for $14.98 and includes seasonal flavors like Salted Caramel Bourbon, Maple Pecan, Cinnamon Roasted Almond, and Butter Toffee.