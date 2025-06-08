7 Sam’s Club Deals I Found on My Visit This Week

I am a lifelong Costco shopper. Ever since a warehouse opened near my childhood home, I have been a loyal member of the bulk superstore, growing up on the $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combos, $5 rotisserie chicken, and extensive offering of free samples. However, I recently was gifted a Sam’s Club membership. The club is much closer to my house than the local Costco, so I decided to check it out this week. June happens to be Member’s Mark Month. ICYDK, Member’s Mark is Sam’s equivalent to Kirkland Signature, the in-warehouse brand that lots of shoppers maintain is better than name brand. Here are the best deals going on at the club this week.

Member’s Mark Basil Pesto

One unique feature at Sam’s Club (which Costco is currently testing out!) is the Scan & Go system. You scan every item from your phone and pay via the app, avoiding the checkout line. To encourage people to use the efficient system, special savings are available around the store. Member’s Mark Basil Pesto, for example, is $2 off right now if you use Scan & Go, bringing the price down to $6.58 for a 22-ounce jar.

Seedless Watermelon

There are also items marked “Instant Savings.” One of the best deals I saw was on large seedless watermelon. Regularly priced at $9.87, Sam’s is selling the summer fruit for $3.95 off, bringing the price down to $5.92. This is the price of a small watermelon elsewhere, so it’s a steal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tyson Grilled Chicken Tenders

Over at Costco, the breaded version of Tyson Chicken Tenders are currently on sale. At Sam’s, the grilled version is $2 off. These fully cooked tenders will come in handy for days I don’t have fresh chicken on hand but need a source of lean protein. They are great on their own, dipped in your favorite sauce, and also perfect for adding to a salad or pasta dish. I will cook them in the air fryer. Get the huge 3-pound bag for $14.98, less than $5 per pound.

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios are a great snack. The Lightly Salted version is on “Instant Savings” sale right now at Sam’s. Get the 24 ounce bag of shelled nuts with light salt for an additional $2 off, bringing the price down to $13.98.

Fruit Roll-Ups

When shopping at a bulk store, I usually buy whatever sugary fruit snack is on sale, whether that is Fruit by the Foot, Gushers, or Fruit Roll-Ups. Since this 72-roll box of Fruit Roll-Ups, including Strawberry Blast and Tropical Tie-Dye, is on sale for $13.98 after a $2 off Instant Savings, I threw them in my cart.

Bobo’s PB&J

I work from home, which means that starting tomorrow, I am going to be working and taking care of two children simultaneously. I won’t always have time to make them food every time they get hungry, which is about every hour. Luckily, I found this box of Bobo’s PB&J on sale. I usually buy them at Whole Foods, and they are a lot more expensive. The variety pack, which comes with nine strawberry and nine grape-filled sandwiches made with a soft-baked peanut butter oat crust, is on sale for just $14.98. They make a great snack or dessert treat.

Chobani Protein Drinks

Another great grab-and-go item I am going to stock up on while the kids are home for summer? Chobani protein drinks. Each of these fruity, yogurt drinks has 20 grams of protein and zero added sugar. The variety pack comes with four Strawberries & Cream and four Mixed Berry Vanilla flavors, which both taste like a drink version of the brand’s delicious yogurt. Get the pack for $1 off, or $13.98.