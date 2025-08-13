It’s always a great day to shop at Sam’s Club if you want to save money on everything from grocery and home necessities to the latest-and-greatest new products. However, on any given day, some items offer better value than others. In fact, sometimes when name brands go on sale, they are an even better deal that Sam’s generic brand. Here are 7 Sam’s Club items with the best value right now.

Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong 2-Ply Toilet Paper

Now is the time to stock up on Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong 2-Ply Toilet Paper 32 rolls, 244 sheets/roll, currently $19.26 after $3.50 off. “Always a good buy for this quality tissue,” one person wrote this week. Another notes that it is “soft and thick,” while a third calls it “great” and “worth the cost.”

Frito-Lay Classic Mix Variety Pack Chips

This 50-pack of Frito-Lay Classic Mix Variety Pack Chips is a steal right now, $16.48 after $2 off. It comes with so many bags of Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, Ruffles and Lay’s classic flavors. “Perfect for school kids,” writes a shopper. “Great value…great price compared to other stores!”

Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener

Now is the time to stock your laundry room up with detergent and fabric softener. Sam’s is offering all sorts of deals. all free clear Liquid Laundry Detergent, The Original, 166 loads, 250 fl. Oz. is $4 off ($16.98), Tide is $5 off ($19.98) and Downy Soft & Fresh Liquid Fabric Softener, April Fresh, 257 loads, 150 fl. Oz. is $10.98 after $3 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nabisco Sweet Treats Variety Pack

Another great deal just in time for back to school lunches? This Nabisco Sweet Treats Variety Pack comes with 60 two-cookie packs of OREO, OREO Golden and CHIPS AHOY and is $3 off. “They are great for portion control,” says a shopper. “Perfect for small children, traveling, and those who allow themselves a ‘cheat’ day while on diet.”

Tyson Crispy Chicken Breast Strips

Shoppers are fans of Tyson Crispy Chicken Breast Strips, one of the most highly rated chicken tenders at the grocery store. Get the 3.5-pound bag for $3 off, or $11.98. Tyson Crispy Chicken Breast Strips, Frozen, 3.5 lbs. are a delicious addition to any meal. According to shoppers, they are a great fast food dupe and can be dipped in sauce or used to make sandwiches, pasta dishes, and more. “I absolutely love Popeyes chicken sandwiches, but they are so expensive. I use these chicken breast strips in the air fryer along with brioche buns, dill, pickle slices, lettuce, tomato, and mayo to make my own Popeyes chicken sandwiches and I love them. So do the guests I make them for,” one person writes.

Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing

If your family goes through a lot of Ranch, pick up this two-pack of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing, 40 ounces, currently $2.50 off, just $9.98 for two bottles, a “great value great taste,” according to one shopper. “We love hidden valley ranch, and we appreciate the value of buying the double pack from sam’s. It is highly worth it,” they write. “Best ranch out there! These two large bottles are great to keep or share. The price is right too especially when they’re discounted. Can’t beat this product on everything!” adds another.

Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese Dinner

We also keep mac and cheese boxes in the pantry for quick meals. This 18-pack of Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese Dinner is $3 off, just $11.96. It’s a “great value,” shoppers confirm. “Have a family of eight every month I buy one of these. It lasts the entire month for the few times that I do make mac & cheese and I save money buying this in bulk.”