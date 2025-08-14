Sam’s Club is one of the best warehouses to shop for everyday deals on everything from laundry detergent and food to brand-name gadgets. However, on top of the club’s 365 days a year buys, it also offers additional deep discounts as part of its monthly “Instant Savings” deals. The latest batch ends August 17. Here are the 11 best Sam’s Club items with Instant Savings ending this week.

Celsius Live Fit Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack

My favorite Celsius flavors are $6 off at Sam’s right now. The Celsius Live Fit Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack 12 fl. oz., comes with 18 cans and is just $17.98 through the week.

Skylight 15″ WiFi Smart Touchscreen Digital Calendar & Chore Chart

Influencers are obsessed with the Skylight 15″ WiFi Smart Touchscreen Digital Calendar & Chore Chart, which is $30 off and just $239.00. The Chore Chart lets you streamline household tasks and encourage healthy habits, while color coding helps you create categories to organize events by person or by category. It also comes with a one-year free subscription. “Love love love can’t say it enough we LOVE this calendar!! I pay the subscription each month of $8 and it helps with meal planning and keeping all of us on track. Al my kids teams use different apps for their games and practices. I am able to upload the link to their app and everything automatically updates right to the calendar. No more using 15 different apps and we love the photos as well,” writes a happy shopper.

Nabisco Sweet Treats Variety Pack

The Nabisco Sweet Treats Variety Pack comes with 60 two-cookie packs of OREO, OREO Golden and CHIPS AHOY, and is perfect for school lunch packing. Right now it is $3 off. “They are great for portion control,” says a shopper. “Perfect for small children, traveling, and those who allow themselves a ‘cheat’ day while on diet.”

Tyson Crispy Chicken Breast Strips

Tyson Crispy Chicken Breast Strips are one of the grocery store’s most highly rated chicken tenders. The 3.5-pound bag is $3 off, or $11.98, so stock your freezer. According to shoppers, they are a great fast food dupe. “I absolutely love Popeyes chicken sandwiches, but they are so expensive. I use these chicken breast strips in the air fryer along with brioche buns, dill, pickle slices, lettuce, tomato, and mayo to make my own Popeyes chicken sandwiches and I love them. So do the guests I make them for,” one person writes.

Bugles, Chex Mix & Gardetto Variety Pack

Whether you are looking for a school lunch addition or after school snack, your kids will love this Bugles, Chex Mix and Gardettos variety pack. It comes with 40 snack packs and is $3 off, just $13.24.

Back To School Essentials 42-Piece School Supply List Value Pack

Even if you don’t have kids, this Back To School Essentials 42-Piece School Supply List Value Pack from Paper Mate, Sharpie, Elmer’s & Expo comes with everything you need for your home office. The set comes with a Sharpie S-Gel pens, Paper Mate ballpoint pens, #2 pencils, and large Pink Pearl pencil eraser and is just $9.98 after $2.50 off. “This was a great value for the money,” writes one member. “I buy it every year for my kids school supply list. So much cheaper than buying all of the items separately,” another adds.

GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce Pouches

My kids love GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce Pouches. This box comes with 32 pouches of Apple Strawberry, Apple Apple, Gimme Five!, and Apple Cinnamon. It is $2 off, or $13.98 until August 17. As they have a longer shelf life, you can stock up with confidence.

Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent, Original

I will be stocking up my laundry room with Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent. This container has enough for 152 loads (170 fl. oz.) and is $5 off, or $19.98. “Bought Tide here for one reason- – the price. Great quality product at good value,” one shopper says. “We always buy in bulk and this is the perfect size.”

KIND’s Mini Nut Bar Variety Pack

From now until August 17th, KIND’s Mini Nut Bar Variety Pack 23-count is $3 off for $11.48. At 36 cents per bar, KIND Minis are perfect as a snack for school lunches or afternoon activities.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese Dinner

Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese Dinner is always good to have on hand. This 18-pack is $3 off, $11.96, great for your pantry. It”s a “great value” shoppers confirm. “Have a family of eight every month I buy one of these. It lasts the entire month for the few times that I do make mac & cheese and I save money buying this in bulk.”

Bobo’s PB&J Oat Snacks

This variety pack of Bobo’s PB&J Oat Snacks comes with 18 packages of grape and strawberry sandwiches. It is currently $4 off, just $10.98. “Absolutely delicious. I always thought gluten free was pointless and made the dessert less desirable. Boy was I wrong. These snacks are significant! Great healthy snack. I love them and my kids adore them. Love the simple ingredients,” writes a shopper.