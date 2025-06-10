7 Sam’s Club-Branded Items “Better Than Name-Brand”

I am a lifelong Costco shopper, and can tell you about the must-buy Kirkland Signature items in my sleep. However, I was recently gifted a Sam’s Club membership, and wasn’t sure what to buy, so I consulted the general public, AKA Reddit, for advice. Member’s Mark is the Sam’s in-warehouse brand, and according to Sam’s Club fans, is unparalleled in terms of quality and value. It also happens to be Member’s Mark Month right now, celebrating the best products from the brand with sensational deals. Here are seven Sam’s Club-branded items that shoppers call better than name brands.

Member’s Mark Toilet Paper

Lots of shoppers swear by Member’s Mark Toilet Paper. “My husband, a Costco loyalist in almost everything, thinks Sam’s has the superior toilet paper,” one writes. “I’m a member of the Kirkland superiority club for most things as well, Member’s Mark ultra premium TP absolutely has Costco beat by a mile,” agrees another. “YES!!! This is my #1 at Sam’s. I tell so many people they have the best TP. I’ve tried so many living with my parents and on my own and nothing compares to Sam’s,” a third agrees.

Member’s Mark Double Smoked Bacon

The Member’s Mark Double Smoked Bacon is another best-kept secret, according to shoppers. “I just tried it yesterday for the first time, had always bought the Wright bacon. The MM bacon is really good, very meaty,” one wrote. Sam’s also sells their house brand of precooked bacon and a thinner bacon strip as well.

Member’s Mark Rotisserie Chicken

Lots of shoppers swear that Member’s Mark Rotisserie Chicken, a few cents less than Costco, is even better. One points out that it is always “cooked through,” compared to the competition, while another says it is “less salty.” Another notes that “the chickens are in the containers, not those stupid plastic bags like costco.”

Member’s Mark BBQ Baked Beans With Brisket

Hosting a barbecue? Don’t forget to pick up a container of Member’s Mark BBQ Baked Beans With Brisket. “My family is addicted to those things. They are so good. A little trick, I find them a bit sweet so I will add a can of rinsed pinto beans and no one is the wiser,” one writes. “It’s a pre-made plastic container in the refrigerated section. They are amazing and you’ll find them in refrigerated sections near the meat department,” another adds.

Member’s Mark Buttered Chicken

Lots of people recommend the Member’s Mark Buttered Chicken, which is available in the refrigerated section of the store. It comes with fully cooked tender chicken in a flavorful Indian butter sauce that is cooked Sous Vide style and ready to heat and eat. “Yes!! Love the butter chicken!!!!” one writes. Another adds that those, along with the tandoori style naan bites “are both 10/10.”

Member’s Mark Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water

Don’t forget to pick up a jar (or several!) of Member’s Mark Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water. “They’re SO good. I need to get some more today. I’ve got a jar with one lonely spear left,” one person said. “Dump out the coconut water, add to cocktail! Then pour in coconut rum,” another suggested.

Member’s Mark Cauliflower Cheese Pizza

Over in the freezer section, shoppers are obsessed with Member's Mark Cauliflower Cheese Pizza. "MM frozen cauliflower cheese pizza; I buy multiple boxes a week for easy lunches!" one person said. "Yes! My family loves these even though none of us are gluten free or have any reason to need the cauliflower crust. I use a cheap pizza stone on my gas grill, get it as hot as the grill will go, and put one of these straight from the freezer to the grill for 4-5 minutes and it gives a perfect texture!" another added.