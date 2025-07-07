Sam’s Club Just Brought Back A Cult-Favorite Pizza

Sam’s Club just brought back one of its most requested seasonal items: The Member’s Mark 12″ Artisan Margherita Pizza, which is now permanent and better than ever. This delicious pizza earned cult-status amongst Sam’s Club members, who were heartbroken when the original Take-and-Bake version was removed from clubs. Fans begged for Sam’s Club to bring the pizza back, and the warehouse chain listened—not only is the pizza back, but it’s had the ultimate glow up.

The new Margherita Pizza has better ingredients, with pizza dough flown in fresh from Italy and topped with fire-roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh and shredded mozzarella, with a swirl of the same Member’s Mark Italian Basil Pesto sold in-store. Each pizza is made fresh in-club daily, is ready in just 10–12 minutes, and serves two to three people.

“Best $11 pizza I’ve ever had, and I love pizza. Please keep supplying it. Easy dinner at least once a week,” one Sam’s Club member said. “Wow. I’m addicted to this pizza now. They were giving samples and I tried a slice. I had to get one. I ate the whole thing by myself, oops. Try it, just leave at least two for me,” another joked.

For those who really want to take their pizza skills to the next level, the Member’s Mark 16″ Rotating Gas Pizza Oven gets rave reviews from fans. “Never had a pizza oven before, but I have wanted one for years,” one happy shopper wrote in the reviews. “Finally decided to do some research and pull the trigger. Plenty of good things have been said about many other brands, but I had no interest in spending $800+ for any of them, when this Member’s Mark one had all the same features for less than half the price.”

One of the best things about having a real pizza oven is how fast you have your pizza ready. “My first pizza was just a tiny 3″ one to test the heat and experiment since I had no idea what I was doing. It was four of the best pizza bites I’ve ever had,” the Sam’s Club shopper continued. “Made 8 more pizzas right after. Each taking about 1-2 minutes depending on size and temp; all turned out wonderfully. Solid, heavy unit. 5 stars all around from this novice turned pizza master.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For those who want their pizza ready-to-eat, the Member’s Mark 16″ Hot Baked Café Pizza is another fan-favorite Sam’s Club item. The pizza is not only available for curbside pickup, but members can now order it for delivery straight from the Club to their door for just $8.98. Need it even faster? Pick Express Delivery and it will be at your door in as little as three hours. Bon appétit!