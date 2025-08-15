7 Sandwich Chains Customers Say Serve the Freshest Ingredients

A sandwich is the perfect lunch item to grab on the go. Whether you love yours piled high with your favorite toppings or prefer a smaller stack, a good sandwich is convenient, customizable and a satisfying meal. However, not all chains go the extra mile to ensure freshness and quality.

With that in mind, if you are craving a sandwich that’s top-notch with premium toppings, there are several options. From well-known spots to smaller chains, here are the places that whip up the best sandwiches with the freshest ingredients, according to customers.

Jersey Mike’s

The first Jersey Mike’s opened in 1956 and has since exploded with 3,145 locations and another 297 on the way according to their site. Besides great customer service, the chain is known for their premium ingredients and Redditors love them.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In a thread about the best sandwich chains, Jersey Mike’s was often recommended.

“Jersey Mike’s and it’s not even close,” one person commented.

Another responded, “Yes. Sliced to order. As fresh as you can get at a chain.”

A third chimed in, “13 Original Italian or #56 Big Kahuna (I add chipotle mayo) are my Jersey Mike’s go to sandwiches. I have never found a national chain that comes close to them.”

Togo’s

Togo’s is a smaller chain with 147 restaurants in five states, per Scrapehero, and customers love it.

In the Reddit thread, the chain was also recommended and one person wrote, Togo’s is really underrated. Their Italian is great.”

Another agreed and shared, “Loved togos but the one by me left.”

Capriotti’s

Capriotti’s started off in a small Delaware neighborhood as a family-owned spot in 1976 and grew to 175 locations across the county. The award-winning sandwich shop is beloved for their quality ingredients and size.

One person wrote, “100% Capriotti’s is the best. I have had Jersey Mike’s once and thought it was great but currently don’t have any close to me to try it more.”

In a different Reddit thread, another customer wrote, “They have an incredible amount of quality vegetarian options. So I love them.”

11 Most Protein-Packed Fast-Food Sandwiches You Can Order

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly focuses on delivering fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Their sandwiches are made with hand-sliced meats and freshly baked bread, making for a meal that’s as fresh as it is tasty and Redditors are passionate about the chain.

One wrote, “The answer is Potbelly’s. I’ll fist fight anyone who disagrees.”

Another shared, “Potbelly’s is the best of the ones I’ve tried. I also really like Charley’s Cheesesteaks even though they’re objectively not as good quality.”

Publix

While Publix is a grocery store and not a sandwich chain, diners can’t get enough of their subs. Several Redditors commented on why it’s the best.

One person wrote, “Publix. Can’t beat a pub sub.”

In a separate Reddit thread, the original poster shared a pic of their first Publix sub and plenty of people cheered.

One shared, “It’s a beautiful post to see a persons first pub sub, I got a tear in my eye looking at this. 🥲 Seriously though pub subs are just fantastic, whenever you get a chance you’ve got to try a chicken tender sub with the works of your choosing. Their tenders are ridiculously good.”

Firehouse

Firehouse is another chain that was made the list as highly recommended in the Reddit thread.

One person shared, “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap.”

Penn Station

If you’re on the East Coast, Penn Station is a must-have, according to Redditors.

One customer wrote, “Firehouse was my favorite until I tried Penn Station. They have boardwalk style fries that are cut from fresh potatoes and fried when ordered.”

Another shared, “I’m so glad someone else mentioned Penn Station. Seems like hardly anyone knows about it and that’s a shame. Their fries are even better than Five Guys’