5 Seafood Chain Restaurants Serving Old-School Fried Fish Feasts

These seafood chains serve big, classic fried fish platters with generous portions and all the sides.

A really good fried fish feast should have big, generous portions of excellent fish, breaded and fried to perfection and served with a variety of sides. No small fish sandwiches will do the trick here—there has to be a veritable platter of delicious crispy fish guaranteed to satisfy even the hungriest group of diners (or solo, no judgement). Here are five seafood chains offering up classic fried fish feasts diners can’t get enough of.

Captain D’s

The Batter Dipped Fish plate at Captain D’s is more than generous: Each order contains four batter dipped fish fillets served with the choice of two sides and hush puppies. For those who want a little more variety, the Ultimate Seafood Platter contains two Batter Dipped Fish fillets, five Butterfly Shrimp, two Stuffed Crab Shells, and Popcorn Shrimp. Served with your choice of two classic sides and hush puppies.

Long John Silver’s

The 6 pc Fried Fish Share at Long John Silver's contains hand-battered Alaska pollock, featuring perfectly crispy and golden-brown fillets. The Fish & Shrimp Family Feast is also a great choice, featuring eight mix-and-match pieces of either Alaska pollock or all-white meat chicken, paired with twelve shrimp, all hand-battered in Long John Silver's signature batter, served with two family-sized sides and eight hushpuppies.

Joe’s Crab Shack

The Fish & Chips at Joe’s Crab Shack is made with hand-dipped flaky white fish served with coleslaw and hushpuppies. There’s also a very hearty Shrimp & Seafood Ensemble on the menu, consisting of crispy fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, popcorn shrimp, fish fillet, with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips chain has Fish & Chips by the box, and customers can add as much fish as they want. “The Fish & Chips were amazing! Perfectly crispy on the outside with tender, juicy fish inside – everything tasted fresh and delicious,” one diner said.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has some beautiful seafood feasts on the menu, like the hearty Admiral’s Feast. This platter contains Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips and bay scallops, all crisped to a golden-brown. Served with cocktail and tartar sauces and your choice of two sides. Want more fish? Just order it a la carte. The Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder is also a great fried-fish choice.