7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Blackened Salmon, According to Diners

Discover the chain restaurants diners say have the best blackened salmon.

Some people prefer a clean, mildly seasoned grilled salmon. But for others, the only way to go is seasoned and blackened to perfection. Blackened salmon is a tasty, Cajun-style dish that involves smothering the filet of fish in a generous coating of savory, spicy seasoning, then searing or grilling it for a blackened finish. Where can you get the delicious dish? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best blackened salmon.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen serves an authentic Cajun blackened salmon with heavy spices that diners claim is the real deal. “In case you didn’t know, Pappadeaux’s has the best blackened salmon around,” one Facebooker declares alongside photo evidence.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is mentioned in several Reddit threads for its legit Cajun salmon, which is consistently delicious. The menu describes it as a “Louisiana Classic,” adding that it is blackened with Creole sauce and served with mashed potatoes and buttered corn.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Blackened Cajun Salmon, $21.99 and 640 calories, is a 6-oz. blackened salmon fillet, “grilled to perfection” and served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasoned broccoli. “We have tried several places and so far Applebees is our favorite for salmon!” one Facebooker says.

Claim Jumper

If you live near a Claim Jumper, the Atlantic Salmon is a gourmet dish that diners order visit after visit for $29.45. The fish is Flame-grilled and finished with a choice of garlic herb butter or blackened seasoning.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili’s Ancho Salmon

The chile-rubbed, cilantro-pesto-topped Ancho Salmon has been one of the most popular dishes at Chili’s for decades. The seared Atlantic salmon is drizzled with ancho-chile and cilantro-pesto and then topped with cilantro. “Ancho salmon is my fave! as it comes is wonderful, but every once in a while i’ll ask for it plain and get a side of asian zing sauce or honey chipotle to cover it,” writes a Redditor.

Red Robin

The Grilled Blackened Salmon features a juicy Atlantic salmon filet, seasoned with bold Cajun spices and grilled to lock in the smoky, rich flavor. Diners maintain it is delicious.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen offers salmon three ways: with a special seasoning, blackened with savory spices, or topped with our bourbon-glaze and paired with broccoli, a loaded baked potato, or another homestyle side. “If you eat at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, this is my go-to every time. The blackened salmon with bourbon glaze is absolutely excellent — perfect flavor with just the right kick,” ​​Neil Middleton writes on Facebook.