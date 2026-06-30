5 Seafood Chains With the Best Fried Calamari

Satisfy your appetizer cravings with these top-rated, crispy options.

Fried calamari is a delicious appetizer diners love, and many seafood chains have excellent options customers rave about for taste, texture, and overall quality. Whether you want spicy Asian-style or more traditional flavorings, this seafood staple is an absolute treat when deep-fried and served with dipping sauces. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and packed with flavor, here are five seafood chains with the most deliciously addictive calamari.

Bonefish Grill

If you love the Bang Bang Shrimp at Bonefish Grill you will love the Crispy Calamari: This appetizer is a truly flavor-packed option made fried with peppers and sweet and spicy Asian sauce. “Calamari app with hot/sweet/garlic sauce was worth repeating ,” one diner said.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has Crispy Fried Calamari made both traditional or Rhode Island style. Diners who love Asian flavors should try the Shrimp Pot Stickers with kung pao sauce or the Tempura Bang Bang Cauliflower. “I’ve never had fried calamari with hot peppers, but I will again! They were delicious,” one fan said.

Hook & Reel

Hook & Reel has delicious Fried Calamari on the menu, perfect for enjoying before one of the chain’s famous seafood boils. “Seriously crispy calamari so good you might find it impossible to share,” the chain says, sharing a video of this delicious dish.

The Boiling Crab

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The Boiling Crab is another seafood boil place with an excellent Fried Calamari option. “This was the best Cajun style seafood place I have ever been to. Best fried calamari, great chicken wings, fries ,steamed potato and corn on the cob,” one diner said.

Benihana

The Crispy Calamari at Benihana is a delicious appetizer made with shishito and sweet red peppers, topped with fried onions and served with dipping sauce. Seafood-lovers will also appreciate the Shrimp Tempura and Tuna Tartare. “Crispy, golden, and absolutely irresistible. Our Crispy Calamari is serving up all the flavor and crunch you crave,” the chain says.