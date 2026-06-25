5 Restaurant Chains With the Spiciest Fried Fish, According to Diners

Skip the bland options with these perfectly seasoned, heat-packed seafood platters.

Spicy fried fish is commonly found in Cajun restaurants, where the seasoning includes spices like cayenne and black pepper to give food like catfish a nice, warm heat. These savory meals have just enough heat to pack tons of flavor as opposed to tongue-scorching spiciness that would overwhelm the fish. Some spots have mild heat, others are surprisingly spicy even for Cajun or Creole cuisine. So where can diners go for the most perfectly-seasoned fried fish? Here are five chains with the spiciest options, according to fans.

David Beard’s Catfish King

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Diners love the delicious flavor-packed fish at David Beard’s Catfish King. “We both had creole catfish. The creole seasoning is definitely worth it – it is not really hot, but adds a good spice to the batter,” one fan said. “The catfish was for sure the ‘king’ of the meal. Plump and juicy, not overcooked or over battered.”

The Lost Cajun

Diners at The Lost Cajun can get heavily seasoned fried fish for menu items like po’boys and platters. Spice-lovers will also appreciate the spicy Cajun sausage po’boy. “If you guys are looking for fresh authentic Cajun food then this is your place. The food is to die for good and the atmosphere is too,” one guest said.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has deliciously-spiced blackened, fried, and grilled fish on the menu. “The food itself was very high quality and delicious with no errors whatsoever,” one diner said. “It was a little bit spicier than I expected, but I feel like that’s more on me with it being Cajun cuisine.”

Popeyes/slidetitle] Popeyes Spicy Flounder Fish Sandwich appears on a seasonal basis but it’s well worth waiting for. “It’s my favorite fish sandwich from any national chain,” one fan said. “This is my favorite fast food fish sandwich. Super good and not too greasy. It makes Lenten fasts very easy,” another agreed. [slidetitle num="5"]Boil Daddy

Diners at Boil Daddy can choose their own spice levels for delicious fish, shrimp and more. “I love Cajun seafood! This place is great for seafood plates with a lot of flavors. My friend didn’t really eat much usually but this time she ate like going to an AYCE,” one fan said.