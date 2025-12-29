5 Seated Exercises That Shrink Stomach Overhang While You Work From Home After 50

Sitting all day? Do these 5 quick seated moves to tighten your waist after 50.

Look, I get it. You’ve been working from home, and that midsection isn’t cooperating like it used to. Here’s what’s really happening: as we age, we start losing muscle mass. And muscle is metabolically active, so when it goes, the body loses its ability to fight off fat the way it used to. Then you throw in working from home, sitting for hours, moving way less than you did when you had an office commute, snacking more because the kitchen is right there. Add in hormonal shifts, and suddenly that stomach overhang becomes this stubborn thing that won’t budge. But here’s the thing: you can actually start turning this around without leaving your chair. I’ve spent years helping people over 50 strengthen their core through Studio Pilates International, and I’m going to show you five seated exercises that fit right into your workday. By the end of this, you’ll know exactly how to put them to work.

You’re probably already sitting. You don’t even need to go anywhere to begin exercising. Exercising in the seated position can actually decrease the chances of adding in cheating movements, increasing the effectiveness of the workout.

Why it works: Activates the deep lower abdominals and acts as a great warm up for your other exercises

How to do it:

Sit tall near the edge of your chair

Gently draw your belly in (like zipping up snug pants)

Lift one knee, lower, then alternate sides

Keep your torso still as your legs move

Common mistakes: Don’t lean back, lift your shoulders, or hold your breath

Repetitions: 20

Seated Lateral Raises

Why it works: Training the arms increases the amount of muscle mass you can gain, increasing your metabolic rate and fat burning capabilities

How to do it:

Sit tall with the arms straight, hands down next to the hips and holding onto small weights

Raise the arms sideways to shoulder height, then slowly lower the arms back down

Common mistakes: Don’t move your arms too quickly or shrug your shoulders

Repetitions: 20

Seated Side Bends

Why it works: Strengthens the lateral core and helps reduce side overhang

How to do it:

Sit tall with the arms straight, hands down next to the hips. One hand is holding a weight. The heavier, the better for this one

Gently bend to the side away from the weight, then straighten back up to sitting tall

Common mistakes: Make sure you bend from the side of your waist, and don’t shrug your shoulders

Repetitions: 20 (10 each side)

Sit to Stand

Why it works: Challenges the legs and will train the legs, adding more muscle to your frame

How to do it:

Sit near the edge, feet firmly connected to the floor

Lean ever so slightly forward and stand up completely. Try not to use your arms at all

Lower yourself down back to your seat

Common mistakes: Don’t use momentum or your arms to help yourself up

Repetitions: 20

Seated Overhead Press

Why it works: Works the arms but also requires great stabilisation through the core and upper back6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Sit tall. Hold onto some small weights, with the hands in front of the shoulders

Press the arms directly overhead. Lower slowly back to the start position

Keep your belly gently drawn in

Common mistakes: Don’t tense your neck or arch your lower back

Repetitions: 20

How to Fit These Into Your Workday

Aim for 4 to 5 sessions per week, even if each session is only 5 to 10 minutes. Because these are seated and low impact, it’s easy to add them between meetings, before answering emails, or anytime you feel yourself slouching. If you can squeeze in a session multiple times a day, this work will accumulate quickly and give the muscles a lot of stimulation throughout the week.

Treat them as quick resets rather than full workouts. That mindset helps people stay consistent, which is what actually drives results.

What Results You Can Expect in 4 to 6 Weeks

While these exercises won’t spot reduce fat, people usually notice:

A flatter-looking midsection from improved posture

Better activation of the deep core muscles

Increased stability and ease with daily movements

Reduced bloating

Less lower back tension from stronger support through the trunk

Most people feel stronger and more supported within two weeks, and see subtle changes by the four week mark.

Simple Eating Changes That Boost Your Results

Small, sustainable shifts make a big difference:

Include lean protein at every meal to support muscle maintenance

Increase fiber through vegetables, berries, beans, and whole grains to reduce bloating

Stay well hydrated to support digestion and reduce water retention

Limit sugary or processed snacks, especially during long work from home days

Balance carbs with protein or healthy fats to keep blood sugar steady

Paired with consistent core work, these changes help the waistline look and feel more toned!