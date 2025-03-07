Shake Shack Just Launched Its First-Ever Combo Meal for a Limited Time

Shake Shack offers delicious, juicy hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and insanely indulgent milkshakes. However, one thing that the burger joint doesn't typically offer? Combo meals. Unlike McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's, Shake Shack has never been one to bundle burgers or other entrees with sides and drinks — until now. This week, the premiere fast food chain announced its first-ever combo meal. Here is what you need to know about the exciting news.

Shack Shack Is Offering a Combo Meal with Chicken Shack

Now through March 15, Shake Shack is offering its first-ever combo meal, which, surprisingly, does not include a burger. The deal comes with the Chicken Shack (a crispy, white-meat, fresh and antibiotic-free chicken breast served over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun), crinkle cut fries, and a small soda for just $9.99 at Shacks nationwide.

Here's How to Get the Meal

Here's how to get the deal: When ordering via the in-Shack kiosk, website, or app, add a Chicken Shack, small soda, and classic fries to your cart. At the checkout, enter code CHICKEN. The promotion will be applied, bringing the order down to $9.99. Limit one-time use per order.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shack Shack Is Also Looking for a Mascot

The brand is also looking for a mascot to celebrate its first-ever combo. "We've got the combo, now we need the mascot…" it wrote on Instagram. The press release says it is "looking for one person who can bring its first mascot," Chickette, "to life."

Arby's Is Offering a Surf & Turf Deal

If you are looking for other meal deals, there are plenty being offered in the fast food world. Aby's is currently running a "Surf & Turf Deal," allowing you to pick two sandwiches – Crispy Fish, Classic Beef 'N Cheddar, or Fish 'N Cheddar – for just $6.99.

Wendy's Son of a Baconator Burger Deall

From now until March 16, Wendy's is offering the Son of Baconator burger for a discounted price of $3. The burger is a smaller version of the OG Baconator, and comes with two grilled beef patties, two slices of American cheese, four strips of applewood-smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo on a toasted bun.

Taco Bell Build Your Own Cravings Box

Head to Taco Bell for the $6.79 Build Your Own Cravings Luxe Box. Choose one Specialty: Crunchwrap Supreme®, Chalupa Supreme®, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, or Cheese Quesadilla. Choose one Taco or Burrito: Crunchy or Soft Taco, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito, or Bean Burrito. Choose one Side: Cinnamon Twists, chips & Nacho Cheese sauce, or Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. Finish with a Medium fountain drink. There is also a $5.99 veggie version available.