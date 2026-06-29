5 Best Frozen Crab Cakes, According to Shoppers

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Good frozen crab cakes can instantly turn the most boring meal into something truly special. Whether you’re using these seafood treats for an appetizer, or pairing with fries and salad for a delicious lunch, crab cakes make every meal feel celebratory. Whip up some homemade aioli and it doesn’t get any better.There are plenty of frozen options to choose from but some are so good customers buy them on repeat: Here are five of the best frozen crab cakes you can get, according to shoppers.

Sprouts Maryland Style Crab Cakes

Sprouts Maryland Style Crab Cakes are made with 100% crab, no fillers, and are absolutely delicious. “It’s rare to get crabcakes that aren’t mostly filler with a little crab. These were delicious and better than most seafood restaurants!” one shopper said.

Chesapeake Bay Maryland Style Colossal Crab Cakes

Chesapeake Bay Maryland Style Colossal Crab Cakes are a delicious option made with top-quality premium blue crab meat. “Excellent crab cakes. The crab meat is abundant. No sauces necessary. We got 3 meals out of our pack of 6. Will order again,” one shopper said.

PrimeFish Seafood Co. Snow Crab Cake

I am a huge fan of PrimeFish Seafood Co.’s delicious frozen lobster and crab, and the Snow Crab Cakes are another must-have frozen treat. “So good. Great flavor with lots of crab meat. Absolutely delicious,” one happy shopper said.

Omaha Steaks Gourmet Maryland-style Crab Cakes

The Omaha Steaks Gourmet Maryland-style Crab Cakes are a tasty high-end option made with blue crab, tangy mayo, lemon, mustard, green onions, breadcrumbs, and red pepper. “Very delicious crab cakes,” one fan wrote in the reviews.

Open Nature Maryland Style Crab Cakes

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The Open Nature Maryland Style Crab Cakes are not only delicious, but take no time at all to heat up in the air fryer. “Having lived a stone’s throw from the Potomac River in Virginia for over 20 years, I’ve enjoyed plenty of Virginia/Maryland crab, these crab cakes bring back that great taste … love’m,” one shopper said.