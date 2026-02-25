If You Can Do This Many Sit-Ups After 55, Your Core Endurance Is Exceptional

An expert breaks down the ideal benchmark to aim for.

Sit-ups are a stellar exercise to include in your workout in order to build core endurance, and the reason is simple. They are controlled, repeated movements that require full-range spinal flexion and challenge your abdominal muscles. Performing sit-ups will strengthen your entire midsection and boost functional stability, which is especially important for everyday movements as you age. Think about it as great conditioning for standing up from a seated position, bending, and lifting.

Are you curious as to whether your core endurance is exceptional? See if you can do this many sit-ups after 55, according to an expert.

Sit-Up Benchmarks

“For adults over 55, performance expectations shift because muscle mass, recovery capacity, and spinal disc hydration naturally decline with age,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in wellness and corporate leadership6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Realistic benchmarks for healthy individuals in the 55 to 65 age bucket include:

Men: 15 to 25 controlled sit-ups completed in one minute

15 to 25 controlled sit-ups completed in one minute Women: 10 to 20 controlled sit-ups completed in one minute

Exceptional core endurance would be as follows:

Men: 30+ clean, controlled reps

30+ clean, controlled reps Women: 25+ clean, controlled reps

Things To Keep in Mind

Quality matters far more than speed. Canham stresses that after 55, it’s less about how many reps you’re able to complete and more about focusing on breathing, spinal control, and moving without pain.

“It’s also important to note that sit-up performance may decline slightly due to: reduced fast-twitch muscle fibers, decreased trunk flexion strength, and lower recovery tolerance. Exceptional at 60 doesn’t look like exceptional at 30—and that’s normal physiology,” Canham notes.

Tips

Keep these tips in mind the next time you complete a round of sit-ups.

Avoid reps based on momentum.

Keep your knees bent to avoid hip flexor dominance.

Stop immediately if you experience sharp pain in the back.

Emphasize exercises that keep the spine neutral and flexion-based workouts.

High-rep sit-ups aren’t suitable for everyone—especially those with chronic back pain.

How To Improve Your Sit-Ups

To improve sit-up endurance, it’s key to strengthen the stabilizers. Canham recommends the below exercises.

Dead bugs help boost deep core control without placing strain on the spine. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side. Bird dogs enhance spinal stability and endurance. Perform 2 sets of 8 reps on each side with 3-second holds. Forearm planks improve anti-extension strength. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 20 to 40 seconds. Glute bridges decrease hip flexor dominance during sit-ups. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Side planks shield the spine while strengthening the obliques. Complete 2 sets of 15 to 30 seconds per side.

“Sit-ups are a traditional benchmark—but they are not the gold standard for older adults,” Canham says. “They primarily measure trunk flexion endurance, not total core stability.”