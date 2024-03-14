Fast-Growing Chicken Chain Plans to Open 25 Restaurants This Year

America has no shortage of chicken restaurants, thanks to massive chains like Popeyes and Chick-fil-A that boast thousands of locations apiece, plus all of the amazing local chicken eateries spread throughout the country. However, some diners will soon have yet another chicken joint to try out, as a thriving chain plans for rapid expansion in 2024.

This fast-growing chain is Pollo Campero, which serves chicken sandwiches, salads, a variety of sides, and bone-in chicken available either grilled or fried. The chain was founded in Guatemala in 1971 but entered the United States for the first time in 2002 upon opening a Los Angeles store, per Restaurant Dive. While Pollo Campero has now boasted a U.S. presence for more than two decades, it has been ramping up expansion in recent years.

RELATED: 6 Fried Chicken Chains Where Chefs Actually Eat

The company opened 11 new restaurants in 2023 across New York, Georgia, Texas, California, Florida, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, some of which were completely new markets for Pollo Campero, QSR Magazine reported. This year, the chain plans to one-up itself by opening at least 25 additional new locations throughout the country. Additionally, Pollo Campero is slated to surpass the 100-store benchmark in the United States this month, another major growth achievement.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Local media outlets have reported that Minnesota and Tennessee are some of the markets where Pollo Campero plans to expand. Fans should keep their eyes peeled for more details on other upcoming openings throughout 2024.

RELATED: I Tried the Wings at America's 4 Most Popular Chicken Chains & One Reigns Supreme

Pollo Campero previewed its ambitious growth plans at a time when its business seems to be flourishing. It saw a 19% increase in revenue in 2023 and a 13.3% increase in transaction count compared to 2022, QSR Magazine reported. It also launched a few exciting new items last year, including macaroni and cheese and a breakfast menu that's currently being piloted at select locations but should roll out to additional markets this year.

"2023 was a great year for our growth, both in terms of unit count and other progress made for the system as a whole," Blas Escarcega, vice president of franchise development, told QSR Magazine.

Pollo Campero isn't the only chain that plans to expand rapidly in 2024. The breakfast and lunch chain First Watch announced earlier this month that it anticipates opening between 51 and 57 net new restaurants this year. Meanwhile, Wingstop plans to open a whopping 270 net new restaurants globally in 2024 after launching 255 net new locations in 2023.