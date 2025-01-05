13 Best Weight-Loss Snacks You Can Eat

Weight loss doesn't have to mean boring, flavorless snacks. In fact, filling your diet with foods you love can help keep you engaged in the weight loss process, helping you stick with it for a longer period of time.

The key is to focus on nutrient-dense snacks that are high in fiber and protein while being relatively low in calories. This combination helps keep you feeling full and satisfied, making it easier to maintain a healthy calorie deficit and support your weight loss goals.

If shedding pounds is your goal, it's also helpful to limit added sugars and empty calories. Foods and drinks high in added sugar or saturated fat not only provide empty calories but can also slow your weight loss and contribute to body fat. Added sugars are common in condiments, snack foods, and drinks, while saturated fats are often found in products made with butter, cream, and fatty meats.

To help you stay on track and satisfied throughout the day, here are 13 of the best snacks for healthy weight loss.

13 Weight Loss Snack Ideas

Apple with nut butter

Not only can the natural sweetness of an apple satisfy a sweet tooth, but it will also provide fiber and a slew of vitamins and minerals. One medium apple provides about 4 grams of fiber, helping keep you full between meals. An apple is a good snack option on its own, but when paired with nut butter, this snack may be even more beneficial for weight loss. The healthy fats, protein, and fiber in nut butter, like peanut and almond, make this an even more filling snack while adding delicious flavor.

Carrots and hummus

A classic snack, hummus is another great food for weight loss. With chickpeas as the base of this spread, you'll get filling fiber and protein even before you add in your veggies. The addition of carrots sticks, or any other non-starchy veggie, can boost fiber even more while adding few calories to this pairing. The crunch of raw veggies is satisfying, and when paired with creamy, flavorful hummus, you have a filling snack loaded with flavor and healthy fats, too.

String cheese

The nostalgia of a string cheese may be enough for you to enjoy, but this favorite lunch box addition is also a good snack for weight loss. A single part-skim mozzarella string cheese comes in under 100 calories and packs 6 grams of protein. Even though you won't get any fiber from cheese, the protein amount is enough to make for a satisfying snack. And, at only 80 calories, you have room to pair your cheese with another low-calorie food. For example, berries are a great way to add food volume and fiber to your snack for relatively few calories.

Beef jerky

Jerky is a great weight loss snack because of its high protein content, and relatively low calorie and fat counts. Most versions also have a low carb count, making it great for those who are interested in a low carb diet. Beef jerky is also great when you are on-the-go as it requires no refrigeration. Jerky can be high in sodium, so compare brands and look for options with fewer than 500mg of sodium per serving. If you like portion-controlled options, look for individually wrapped beef sticks for a protein-rich snack.

Yogurt with raspberries

Greek yogurt is a source of protein and also provides important micronutrients, like calcium. The best options for weight loss would be unflavored or a flavored variety without added sugar. The combination of filling protein from the yogurt and fiber-rich raspberries makes for a filling and satisfying snack. A fat-free yogurt topped with berries can easily provide over 10 grams of protein for fewer than 150 calories. If you have a larger calorie budget, add some nuts or seeds to your yogurt for healthy fats and a fiber boost.

Air-popped popcorn

Popcorn is considered a whole grain, and when it is not doused in butter and oil, is a great weight loss snack. One cup of air-popped popcorn contains only 30 calories and provide one gram of fiber. That means you can have three cups of popcorn for less than 100 calories! Popcorn provides a low number of calories while giving you a high volume of food. Instead of using butter on your popcorn, try sprinkling grated parmesan or popcorn seasonings to boost flavor for few calories.

Hard boiled eggs

A single egg provides about 70 calories and 6 grams of protein. You won't get any fiber from eggs, but the protein content is enough to make this a filling weight loss snack. Eggs also provide essential micronutrients, like choline and vitamin D. For fewer than 150 calories, you can pack 12 grams of protein into a snack with two hardboiled eggs. Pair with raw veggies to add some fiber while maintaining a low calorie count.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Edamame pods

Whether you follow a plant-based diet, or are just looking to incorporate new foods into your meal plan, edamame is a great way to boost protein and fiber. Also known as soy beans, you can enjoy this snack a few different ways. If you are at home, you may boil your edamame pods and dip them in soy sauce for a snack that packs 9 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per half cup. If you are on-the-go, roasted edamame may be a better option that still packs plenty of filling nutrients.

Nuts

No matter which nut you prefer, all variety pack healthy fats, protein, and fiber. The amounts of each nutrient vary a bit between the varieties, but all nuts are good options when it comes to weight loss snacks. Enjoy on their own or pair with another food, like fruit or yogurt, for a filling snack. Although nuts packs plenty of healthy fats, they are relatively high in calories, so stick with ¼ cup of less of nuts for a snack. Don't worry, you'll still get plenty of protein and fiber to satisfy your appetite.

Smoothie

Homemade smoothies are a great way to add produce and protein into a snack. Keep it simple by using one cup of your favorite frozen fruit, a scoop of protein power, and a tablespoon of chia seeds to make a filling snack. Use water as your liquid to avoid empty calories from juice, and you have a satisfying weight loss snack for around 200 calories. Add in veggies, like spinach, kale, and cucumber for added nutrients and flavor for few calories.

Rice cakes with avocado

A single large rice cakes provides about 30 calories and is a great way to enjoy higher calories spreads and toppings. There isn't a wealth of nutrients in a single rice cake; however, when topped with half of a mashed avocado, you can turn this snack into a balanced, filling option. Half of an avocado provides more than 4 grams of fiber, making it a filling food ideal for weight loss. Add a slice or two of deli turkey to boost protein for an even heartier snack.

Deli turkey

Speaking of deli turkey, this lean meat is another great option for a weight loss snack. Roll up a few pieces on their own for a quick high protein, low carb snack, or pair with a string cheese to create an indulgent snack for less than 100 calories. An ounce of deli turkey provides just over 30 calories, making it another high-volume food for relatively few calories. Other ways to enjoy your deli turkey include dipped in hummus and wrapped in a corn tortilla with veggies.

Roasted chickpeas

You can make this snack at home to customize your flavors, or purchase packaged varieties from the store. No matter how you get them, roasted chickpeas are a source of filling fiber and protein, and serve as a great alternative to chips. Their crunchy texture and savory seasonings make for a healthier cracker and chip option, allowing them to aid in weight loss. Just look out for varieties with added sugar. While they may be healthier than other sweet snacks, added sugar is still best limited when aiming for weight loss.

