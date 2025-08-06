Are you trying to lose weight and burn visceral fat, but aren’t sure what snacks you should eat? “There’s no snack that directly targets visceral fat. Fat loss, including visceral fat, comes from maintaining a consistent calorie deficit and improving diet quality over time. That said, some snacks can help by reducing hunger, stabilizing blood sugar, and supporting muscle mass, which makes it easier to lose fat overall,” explains Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. While you can’t spot-reduce belly fat with snacks alone, “choosing the right foods can make it easier to control calories, feel satisfied, and support long-term fat loss,” she continues. “These snacks must be combined with a calorically controlled diet and exercise plan.” Here are 8 snacks that target visceral fat in 30 days.

Greek Yogurt with Berries

Greek yogurt with berries is a sweet snack with lots of health benefits that keep on giving. “Packed with protein to keep you full and berries for fiber and antioxidants, this snack helps prevent the blood sugar spikes that can lead to overeating,” explains Collingwood.

Apple Slices with Almond Butter

Another sweet and satiating snack? Apple slices with almond butter. “Crunchy, sweet, and satisfying,” says Collingwood. “The combination of fruit fiber and healthy fats helps you stay satisfied longer.”

65 Best Healthy Recipes for Weight Loss

Hummus with Raw Veggies

If you are craving something a little more savory, consider dipping fresh, raw veggies into hummus. “Carrots, bell peppers, and cucumbers paired with hummus provide a low-calorie, nutrient-dense snack that fills without excess calories,” says Collingwood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cottage Cheese with Cinnamon

You probably already know cottage cheese is one of the most efficient fat-busting foods. Collingwood recommends sprinkling a bowl of it with cinnamon. “High in protein and low in sugar, cottage cheese helps preserve muscle while keeping hunger in check. A sprinkle of cinnamon adds flavor without added sugar,” Collingwood says.

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Eggs are a great staple food for losing weight. Collingwood recommends keeping hard-boiled eggs on hand for easy snacking. “Simple, portable, and rich in protein, eggs can help reduce cravings between meals,” she says.

A Small Handful of Mixed Nuts

Not sure what to grab from your pantry when trying to lose weight? Collingwood recommends a handful of nuts. “Nuts are calorie-dense, so watch portions, but their healthy fats and protein make them a satisfying choice that can keep you from reaching for less healthy options,” she says.

Air-Popped Popcorn

Air-popped popcorn is another great snack to target visceral fat. “Whole grain, high in fiber, and low in calories if you skip the butter,” says Collingwood. “It’s a crunchy, filling snack that won’t derail your calorie goals.”

Edamame

Buy bags of edamame in the freezer section, and you will have a great satiating snack. “These young soybeans are high in plant-based protein, fiber, and important nutrients, making them a great choice for keeping hunger at bay,” says Collingwood.