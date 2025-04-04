7 Sneaky Good Sam's Club Deals Hiding in the Aisles

Sam's Club offers the best deals on everything from food and drinks to big box appliances. And, if you look long and hard enough, you can find the warehouse's already impossible-to-beat prices marked down even more. There are many excellent deals right now at your local warehouse. We scored the aisles and found seven sneaky good Sam's Club deals hiding around the store.

Don Lee Farms Flame Grilled Angus Choice Beef Patties

Get grilling season started early this year Don Lee Farms Flame Grilled Angus Choice Beef Patties. The burgers are fully cooked, flame-grilled, and 23 grams of protein, and each bag comes with 12, one-quarter-pound patties. From now until April 6th, take $3 off.

Barilla

Barilla is one of the most popular pasta brands in the world. Right now, all varieties at Sam's Club are an additional $1.50 off the multi-packs with a limit of 5 per membership. My selection? Barilla Pasta Thin Spaghetti 1 lb., 6 pack, perfect for spaghetti and meatballs.

Kingsford Original Charcoal Briquettes

Stock up on charcoal for the summer while it's on sale. A two-pack of Kingsford Original Charcoal Briquettes, 20 pounds, is $3.50 off. Throw them in your charcoal grill and enjoy meats and veggies all season. Limit of 10.

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise

Sam's Club already has one of the best deals in town on Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise. However, you can save even more through April 20, taking $2.50 off this 64-ounce jar. Limit of 5 per customer.

Member's Mark Farm Raised Skinless Atlantic Salmon Fillet

One of the top nutritionist-recommended items at Sam's Club or Costco for anyone with health and weight loss goals? Farm-raised salmo, with 23 grams of protein per serving. Now through April 6, take $5 off per package of Member's Mark Farm Raised Skinless Atlantic Salmon Fillet, which is priced per pound.

Aura Home 15" Walden Digital Photo Frame, Matted Ink

Looking for an excellent gift for Mother's Day? I am obsessed with Aura Home digital frames and have several scattered throughout my house. Sam's Club already offers a sensational deal on them, but now through April 6, take an additional $50 off the Aura Home 15" Walden Digital Photo Frame, Matted Ink. The digital frames offer 1600 x 1200 display resolution of all your photos and can be controlled via the free Aura app.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven, Convection Oven, Toaster, Air Fryer

The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven, Convection Oven, Toaster, Air Fryer is wildly popular with everyone from bachelors and busy parents to health nuts, as it makes cooking nutritious meals fast and easy. You can air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, toast, dehydrate, and more – even bake a 13-inch pizza. Get it for $30 off through April 6.