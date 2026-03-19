If You Can Do This Many Squats After 60, Your Leg Strength Is Stronger Than 90% of Peers

This one simple test reveals exactly how strong your legs really are at 60

Lower-body strength becomes one of the most important predictors of independence after 60. The muscles in the legs power everyday movements like standing up, climbing stairs, walking long distances, and maintaining balance. When those muscles weaken, simple activities quickly become more demanding. After years of coaching adults in their 50s, 60s, and beyond, I’ve found that one simple movement reveals a surprising amount about someone’s lower-body strength: the bodyweight squat.

Squats test the strength and coordination of multiple muscle groups at the same time. The quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, calves, and core all work together to lower the body and push it back up again. Because the movement mimics everyday actions like sitting and standing, it provides an honest look at how well the lower body supports daily activity.

Many people assume they need complicated equipment or long workouts to evaluate their fitness. In reality, a basic squat test can offer a clear picture of leg strength and muscular endurance. I often use this test with new clients because it reveals both strength and movement control within a few seconds.

If you want to see how your leg strength compares with others in your age group, this simple test provides a powerful benchmark. The number of controlled squats you can perform without stopping often reflects how well your lower body supports movement and balance.

How to Perform the Squat Test Properly

Before counting repetitions, proper squat form ensures the muscles perform the work safely and effectively. Good technique protects the knees and lower back while making the results more meaningful.

Stand with your feet roughly shoulder-width apart and your chest lifted. Slowly push your hips backward while bending your knees, lowering your body as if sitting into a chair. Keep your heels on the floor and maintain an upright torso as you descend.

Lower until your thighs approach parallel with the floor or until you reach a comfortable depth. From there, press through your heels and tighten the glutes to stand back up. Continue performing controlled repetitions while maintaining steady breathing and good posture.

What Your Results Mean

The number of squats you can complete without stopping reveals a great deal about your lower-body muscular endurance and strength. Because the movement recruits several major muscle groups at once, fatigue often appears quickly when those muscles lack conditioning.

Here’s a general benchmark many trainers use for adults over 60 performing controlled bodyweight squats:

Under 10 squats: Leg strength needs improvement

Leg strength needs improvement 10–20 squats: Average strength for this age group

Average strength for this age group 20–30 squats: Strong lower-body endurance

Strong lower-body endurance 30–40 squats: Excellent leg strength

Excellent leg strength 40+ squats: Stronger than roughly 90% of peers

These ranges assume proper form and continuous movement without long pauses between repetitions. Even small improvements in squat count often indicate meaningful increases in leg strength.

How to Improve Your Squat Results

Improving squat performance requires strengthening the muscles that power the movement while gradually increasing muscular endurance. In my experience training older adults, the fastest progress comes from practicing squats regularly while supporting them with a few simple lower-body exercises.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start by practicing bodyweight squats two or three times per week. Focus on slow, controlled repetitions while keeping the chest lifted and pushing through the heels. If performing full squats feels difficult at first, chair squats provide a great starting point. Simply sit down on a chair and stand back up repeatedly to build strength safely.

Additional movements like glute bridges, step-ups, calf raises, and wall sits strengthen the supporting muscles involved in squatting. As these muscles grow stronger, the body becomes more comfortable lowering and rising repeatedly without fatigue.

With consistent practice, many adults over 60 quickly increase their squat count within a few weeks. Stronger legs don’t just improve test results, they also make everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs, and standing up feel noticeably easier.