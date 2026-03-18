5 Standing Exercises That Restore Glute Strength Faster Than Squats After 60

Squats aren't the answer after 60 — these 5 standing moves rebuild glutes faster.

Glute strength plays a massive role in how the body moves after 60. These muscles power walking, stabilize the hips, protect the lower back, and help the body rise from chairs or climb stairs. When they weaken, people often feel slower, less stable, and more fatigued during everyday movement. In my years coaching adults over 50, I’ve noticed that many people try to solve the problem with squats alone, but squats don’t always activate the glutes as effectively as people think, especially when mobility or knee discomfort limits proper form.

Squats tend to shift workload toward the quadriceps if posture, depth, or hip engagement isn’t correct. That’s why I frequently introduce standing exercises that directly target the glutes while reducing knee strain. These movements allow people to focus on squeezing and activating the glute muscles rather than simply moving up and down through a squat pattern.

Another benefit of standing glute exercises involves functional carryover. Because these movements happen in an upright position, the muscles strengthen in the same posture used for walking, balancing, and climbing stairs. When clients train the glutes this way consistently, they often regain strength and stability faster than they do with traditional squatting routines alone.

The following standing exercises focus on activating the glutes from multiple angles while keeping the joints comfortable. Perform each movement slowly and concentrate on squeezing the glute muscles during every repetition. Over time, these exercises help restore the strength and power that keep the body moving confidently.

Standing Hip Extensions

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Standing hip extensions directly target the gluteus maximus, the largest muscle responsible for pushing the leg backward and propelling the body forward during walking. I often start clients with this movement because it isolates the glutes without requiring complicated coordination or heavy resistance.

Extending the leg behind the body forces the glutes to contract while the hips remain stable. Many clients quickly realize how little these muscles were working during their previous workouts. With consistent practice, the glutes begin firing more naturally during everyday activities.

How to Do It

Stand tall while holding a chair for balance

Extend one leg straight behind you

Squeeze the glutes at the top

Lower the leg slowly

Alternate legs steadily.

Standing Kickbacks

Kickbacks strengthen the glutes through a slightly larger range of motion than basic hip extensions. I frequently use this movement once clients become comfortable activating their glute muscles.

The key involves keeping the torso upright while moving only the leg. When performed slowly, the glutes remain under tension throughout the lift and the return. This continuous engagement helps rebuild muscle endurance and strength.

How to Do It

Stand tall with hands on a chair

Lift one leg backward in a controlled motion

Keep the knee slightly bent

Squeeze the glutes at the top

Lower slowly and switch legs.

Standing Side Leg Raises

Side leg raises activate the gluteus medius, a smaller but extremely important muscle that stabilizes the hips during walking and balancing. Weakness here often leads to hip instability and lower back discomfort.

I include this movement in nearly every glute-strength routine because it strengthens the muscles that keep the pelvis level while the body moves. Many clients notice improved balance after just a few weeks of practice.

How to Do It

Stand tall beside a chair

Lift one leg out to the side

Keep the torso upright

Lower the leg slowly

Repeat and switch sides.

Step-Back Toe Taps

Step-back toe taps strengthen the glutes while improving balance and coordination. This exercise mimics the backward hip motion used during walking and stepping, making it highly functional.

I often add this movement because it forces the glutes to control both the backward step and the return to standing. The muscles remain engaged throughout the entire movement, building strength and stability simultaneously.

How to Do It

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart

Step one foot backward and tap the floor

Return to the starting position

Keep your torso upright

Alternate legs steadily.

Standing Glute Squeeze

The standing glute squeeze may look simple, but it teaches the body how to fully activate the glute muscles. Many people lose the ability to contract these muscles strongly over time, which limits strength during other exercises.

I often use this movement as a finishing drill because it reinforces strong glute engagement. When clients learn to contract these muscles deliberately, other lower-body exercises become far more effective.

How to Do It