If You Can Do This One Combo Repeatedly, You’re Fitter Than Most People Over 50

All exercise enthusiasts may at times be curious to know just how fit they are. It’s always challenging to have a benchmark that signals whether you measure up to where you should be for all of the effort you put into your workouts. We’re just as eager to know, so we looked to a fitness expert for the answer and learned one specific combo move you should try. The ability to complete the move repeatedly means you are in peak shape. Do we have your attention? Let’s see if you can do it!

We spoke with Aine Thomas, certified personal trainer and fitness manager for The Edge Fitness Clubs, who shares, “If you can do a squat thruster—or squat to overhead press—repeatedly you are definitely in peak shape.”

What makes the squat thruster so special?

“This move is a peak example of fitness because it is not simply a strength exercise. It is athletic and requires balance and physical endurance since the whole body is being incorporated,” Aine tells us. “Since you are working both upper and lower body, you are testing the limits of your strength and endurance. What part of me is stronger? What is weaker? What will give out first and what is my priority to work on right now?”

Before you start testing yourself, let’s review the right way to perform a squat thruster and helpful tips when doing the exercise so you can prevent injury.

How to Properly Perform a Squat Thruster

When performing a squat thruster (aka squat to overhead press), your entire body works in harmony. The move is all about combining good form, mobility, and explosiveness. You engage your lower body—including the calves, quads, hamstrings, and glutes—exploding upwards into an overhead press.

“Because of this, one should be able to push a heavier weight using the momentum,” Aine says.

When performing the overhead press portion of the exercise, you engage your shoulders, biceps, lats, and core.

Each of these workouts—the squat and overhead press—is difficult on its own. When the two of them are combined, along with an explosive rise and heavy lift, Aine says “you have an exercise you can use to take your body to the next level.”

Here’s how to do it:

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a set of dumbbells or kettlebells at shoulder level. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a deep squat, maintaining a tall chest as you do so. Drive through your feet to stand up tall, pressing the weights overhead in a smooth motion and completely extending your arms. Lower the weights to shoulder level and immediately descend into your next squat.

What To Look Out For

It’s essential to perform the exercise correctly to avoid injury. Signs that you are doing a squat thruster properly include an upright chest, never hinged. In addition, your feet should be flat on the floor, knees should be aligned with your toes, and both arms should be fully extended when completing the press, not pushed out in front.

It’s extremely important to prevent injury or burnout. Be mindful of hyperextending the knee when coming up from your squat. In addition, focus on the angle of your elbows, which shouldn’t be back too far.