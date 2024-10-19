I Tried All of Stacy's Pita Chips & the Winner Was a Simple Salty Pleasure

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

When you're looking to pair something with your favorite dip, several options are bound to come to mind. Classic potato chips. Carrot sticks. Crackers. And then, there are pita chips.

Crispy, crunchy, and oh-so-satisfying, pita chips are an incredibly versatile snack made from pita bread. If there's one brand that's best known for its pita chips, it's Stacy's. Founded in 1997 by Stacy Madison, the famous snack got its start at Stacy's D'Lites, Madison's sandwich cart in downtown Boston. According to the brand's website, Madison handed out seasoned pita chips to customers as an incentive to stay in line.

Today, Stacy's offers a variety of pita chip flavors in addition to pita thins and bagel chips. As a fan of this beloved snack, I decided to put several options to the test. I swung by my local ShopRite and picked up all seven of Stacy's pita chip flavors, excluding the thins and bagel chips to ensure a level playing field. Each 7.33-ounce bag cost me $4.29.

Since these chips are typically enjoyed with a dip, I tried each flavor on its own and paired it with plain hummus (except the Cinnamon Sugar flavor, which I thought would be best on its own). Here are my thoughts on the pita chips, which I ranked in descending order, starting with my least favorite variety and ending with the most delicious option of the bunch.

Multigrain

Nutrition : (About 9 Chips)

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 3 g

For a healthier take on its traditional pita chips, Stacy's sells a Multigrain variety, which is made with stone-ground wheat flour, crushed oats, and sesame seeds.

The look: Out of the seven options, these chips were the darkest brown, which was unsurprising because they're made with whole wheat flour. There was a slight variation in color across the chips, with some having darker baked spots than others.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The taste: This is exactly what I'd expect from a multigrain pita chip. The flavor was earthy and slightly nutty with a touch of salt. However, when paired with hummus, the dip overshadowed the pita chip, making it difficult to discern the flavor. On its own, this Stacy's product reminded me a bit too much of multigrain sandwich bread, as opposed to a craveable, crunchy snack.

Toasted Cheddar

Nutrition : (About 7 Chips)

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 4 g

For cheese-flavored cracker fans, Stacy's offers Toasted Cheddar Pita Chips, which feature real cheddar cheese baked into the pita bread.

The look: Unlike many cheddar-flavored snacks, such as Goldfish and Cheez-Its, which are vibrant in color, these pita chips were a golden, sandy beige.

The taste: Surprisingly not very cheddary. After taking one bite, I detected a slight cheesiness that quickly transitioned into a flavor that tasted similar to a plain pita chip. These weren't bad by any means. They just weren't what I was expecting from a snack labeled as "toasted cheddar." Due to the mild, savory flavor profile, these pita chips still paired well with hummus, but they weren't a standout option.

Fire Roasted Jalapeño

Nutrition : (About 9 Chips)

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 3 g

For the spicy food fans, Stacy's takes jalapeños and folds them into pita dough for the creation of its Fire Roasted Jalapeño Pita Chips. In addition to dried jalapeños, this snack also contains red bell peppers, spices (which are unspecified), garlic powder, green bell peppers, fire roasted jalapeño peppers, and onion powder.

The look: These were quite dark in color, thanks to the generous dusting of seasoning, which varied across the chips. Some were so caked with seasoning that the entire surface area was dark brown.

The taste: The heat started out mild and continued to grow, lingering in the back of my mouth. The flavor was strong and smoky—so much so that you could eat these pita chips on their own and still be satisfied. While scooping up some hummus helped temper the spice, the chip's flavor was still quite strong, creating a somewhat unbalanced flavor profile. I prefer a dip vehicle that's a bit more subtle.

Parmesan Garlic & Herb

Nutrition : (About 9 Chips)

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

Toasted Cheddar isn't the only cheese-flavored pita chip in Stacy's product portfolio. The brand also offers Parmesan Garlic & Herb Pita Chips, which are made with parmesan cheese, dried garlic, and parsley.

The look: These pita chips were light in color, presenting a shade that resembled sand. They were also dusted with seasoning and dark green flecks of parsley.

The taste: This variety had a cheesier aroma than the Toasted Cheddar, but the cheese flavor itself wasn't particularly powerful. Instead, the most prominent element was the garlic. In fact, if you told me that the chips' flavor was garlic, I would have believed you—that's how strong it was. As a garlic fan, I enjoyed these pita chips, but I could see some snackers thinking this option is too powerful of a flavor. While it paired nicely with the hummus, I was still left wondering, "Where's the cheese?"

Cinnamon Sugar

Nutrition : (About 7 Chips)

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 3 g

Among Stacy's selection of savory pita chip options you'll find one sweet variety: Cinnamon Sugar. As previously mentioned, I taste-tested these straight out of the bag.

The look: These sweet pita chips were darker than most of the others, featuring a color that resembled graham crackers. Each chip was speckled with cinnamon and shimmering with tiny sugar crystals.

The taste: Perfect for the fall. The flavors of cinnamon and sugar shined through without either ingredient being overpowering. As with the appearance, the taste reminded me of of cinnamon graham crackers. I imagine these would pair well with a sweet pumpkin dip or dessert-flavored hummus, and found myself reaching for these multiple times. There's a coziness to this variety that just makes you want to curl up with a hot drink like tea or coffee.

Tomato & Basil

Nutrition : (About 8 Chips)

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 3 g

At the beginning of October, Stacy's unveiled its first new flavor in five years: Tomato & Basil. The brand created this in partnership with Amber Balakian, a fourth-generation farmer and recipient of funding and mentorship from the Stacy's Rise Project in 2021. These pita chips are made with dried tomato, spices, and basil.

The look: The chips had a slight orange-y yellow tinge to them, thanks to the dried tomato, which was randomly embedded into the pita. Flecks of herbs, presumably basil, were also scattered across the surface.

The taste: The flavor of the pita chips aligned with the name. They were savory and slightly herbaceous, while the tomato flavor was noticeably present. There was also a slight smokiness to them, which I appreciated. While I found this to be a memorable, well-balanced flavor—both on its own and with hummus—there was still one more pita chip option that stood out to me more.

Simply Naked

Nutrition : (About 9 Chips)

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you're looking for a pita chip in its most basic form, Simply Naked is the flavor for you. This is Stacy's plain option, which is seasoned with sea salt.

The look: Thin, crispy, and golden brown. This is what I think of when I hear someone say "pita chip."

The taste: Call me boring if you want, but the plain variety was my favorite. These pita chips were perfectly crunchy and savory with a hint of salt that doesn't overwhelm the palate. This option is a versatile blank canvas just waiting to be dressed up with a dip like hummus. However, these chips were pretty habit-forming on their own. If there's one thing I learned from this taste test, it's that sometimes, it's best to just keep things simple.

