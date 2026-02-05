5 Standing Exercises That Flatten Lower Belly Pooch Faster Than Cardio After 55

These simple moves fire up the abdominal region while torching fat.

As we get older, one of the most frustrating hurdles is dealing with stubborn belly fat—which is easy to put on and challenging to lose. Hormonal shifts, natural muscle loss, and reduced physical activity can all play a major role in the accumulation of unwanted fat. Maximizing your fitness routine is essential for staying fit, healthy, and independent in the long run.

We spoke with Eric North, The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality, who shares five standing exercises that flatten the lower belly pooch quicker than cardio after 55.

“Standing exercises are the most effective method for reducing a lower belly pouch after 55, because they engage the core, glutes, and shoulders simultaneously while forcing the body to fight gravity. This leads to greater functional strength and higher caloric burn. Unlike traditional cardiovascular exercises, these movements burn fat while strengthening muscles that improve posture, directly targeting the ‘lower pouch’ area,” North explains.

5 Standing Exercises That Flatten Lower Belly Pooch

“Standing exercises, such as dumbbell side bends, high-to-low woodchops, and standing knee-to-elbow crunches, effectively engage the core to flatten the lower belly without floor mat work,” North tells us.

Perform the below exercises three to four times each week, emphasizing controlled movement and activation of the core to boost posture and strengthen the muscles.

Dumbbell Side Bends

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding a light dumbbell in each hand. Activate your core and slowly bend your torso to the right, lowering the right dumbbell toward your thigh while keeping your left arm by your side. This motion strengthens the obliques and lateral waist muscles. Return to the start position. Slowly bend your torso to the left, lowering your left dumbbell toward your thigh. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps on each side.

High-to-Low Woodchops

Hold a dumbbell with both hands and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift the dumbbell toward your right side, keeping your arms straight. Twist your torso, bend at the knees, and carefully rotate your legs to bring the dumbbell down toward your left knee, activating the obliques as you do so. Repeat by lifting the dumbbell back to the right and overhead. Perform the same motion on the opposite side. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Standing Knee-to-Elbow Crunch

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands behind your head, elbows turned out wide. Activate your core and lift your left knee toward your left elbow as you crunch your torso to the side, keeping your chest tall. Use control to lower. Lift your right knee toward your right elbow as you crunch your torso to the side. Make sure to keep your abs engaged. Continue to alternate sides, performing 3 sets of 30 seconds.

Reverse Lunge With Twist

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands clasped in front of your chest. Step your left foot back, lowering into a reverse lunge until both knees are bent to 90 degrees. As you descend, twist your torso toward your right leg, activating your core. Return to the center and press through your front heel to rise. Repeat on the other side, stepping your right foot back and twisting your torso toward your left leg. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Standing Forward Reach