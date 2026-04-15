5 Bed Exercises That Reverse Muscle Loss Faster Than Weight Training After 60

If you want to continue to lead an active, independent life, rebuilding lost muscle is essential.

As you age, it’s common to feel as though tasks are getting more difficult to complete. Shopping bags may seem heavier, and walking up the stairs to bed can feel like a true challenge. But living life shouldn’t be a daily struggle—and you can do something about it.

Muscle loss happens naturally as you age. Sarcopenia, the decline in muscle strength, mass, and function, starts as early as the age of 30 and accelerates after you turn 60. It’s the result of less activity, hormonal shifts, and neurological decline, and can result in fatigue, weakness, and instability.

“As individuals age, particularly after 60, they experience significant hormonal shifts, decreased protein synthesis, and a reduction in physical activity. These changes contribute to sarcopenia,” explains Doug Bertram, M.S., L.Ac., MTCM, Founder & CEO of orthopedic wellness brand Structural Elements®. Bertram developed the (se)® Treatment as a means to assess and treat the body through its connective framework, helping to rebalance the system rather than just addressing symptoms. “[Sarcopenia] can drastically impact strength and daily functions; as specific muscles, such as the quadriceps and pectorals, weaken, activities like climbing stairs, lifting groceries, or rising from a chair become increasingly challenging. This decline not only limits physical capabilities but also increases the risk of falls and injuries.”

What are you going to do about it? We’re here with a great idea. We spoke with experts who share five bed exercises you can do to reverse muscle loss faster than weight training after 60. Doing so will help you stay active and live an independent lifestyle. Turning 60 doesn’t make you old—it’s a new chapter that can be filled with opportunity and fun! It’s your job to get your body ready to embrace it.

What makes bed exercises especially productive for aging adults? According to Rob Moal, CPT with Train Like Rob who’s based in Vancouver, BC, “The bed can cause some instability for some exercises. When we think of gaining strength, we usually think of using traditional progressive overload (lift more, lift heavier). Progressive overload can come in different forms, like changing your base of support. This might be more aligned with old age-related training to challenge and improve balance through stability exercises. And you can combine these with traditional strength movements. i.e., glute bridge band press.”

Below, Bertram and Moal share five exercises you can do from the comfort of your bed to help reverse muscle loss after 60.

Resistance Band Glute Bridges

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the ground. A loop resistance band should be positioned just above your knees. Press through your heels to drive your hips toward the ceiling until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds.

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Single-Leg Bridge With Pilates Ball

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet flat on the bed. Position the Pilates ball between your knees and squeeze it. Extend one leg out straight and drive your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top of the movement. Use control to lower. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side. Rest for 60 seconds.

Seated Resistance Band Row

Begin seated on the bed with your legs extended. Loop the resistance band around both feet, holding one end in each hand. Sit tall and pull both hands toward your hips, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly return. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 seconds.

Magic Circle Leg Press

Start by lying flat on your back or on one side with your feet on the magic circle. Push against the circle with your legs while keeping your core activated. Hold the press for 15 to 30 seconds before releasing.

Magic Circle Pushups