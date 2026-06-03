5 Standing Workouts to Restore a Stronger Core Better Than Planks After 60

These workouts help restore a strong, capable core.

After the age of 60, strengthening your core should be a main priority in your workout. Since we all start to lose muscle each year after hitting 30, ensuring your core is strong means continuing to live an active, independent life. We spoke with an expert who suggests five standing workouts you can do to restore a stronger core better than planks after 60.

“Standing core exercises are good for people over 60 because they train functional stability, which is more important in real life. We don’t do our daily activity by lying down on the floor. And some people over 60 may have arthritis or surgeries that make it difficult for them to get down on the floor,” explains Regie Tiu, a Licensed Physical Therapist in New York and the Founder and CEO of Restore Plus PT.

Standing Paloff Press

“The standing Pallof press uses the core and the obliques to resist rotation. This is important because we do a lot of rotation activities in our daily lives,” explains Tiu.

Stand tall, perpendicular to an anchor point, with your feet hip-width apart and a soft bend in your knees. Hold the cable at chest level. Breathe out as you extend your arms ahead of you, resisting rotation. Return your arms back to the starting position.

Standing Oblique Crunch

“The standing oblique crunch works on lateral flexion and targets the obliques,” Tiu tells us.

Begin standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands behind your head, elbows wide. Activate your core and lift your left knee toward your left elbow as you crunch your torso to the side, keeping your chest tall. Use control to lower. Lift your right knee toward your right elbow as you crunch your torso to the side.

Standing Dead Bug

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“The standing dead bug trains anti-rotation and deep core control without spinal flexion. Also works on contralateral limb coordination,” Tiu tells us.

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Brace your core. Lift one knee up to hip height while maintaining an upright torso. At the same time, reach your arms overhead. Slowly extend the lifted leg forward while lowering the opposite arm, reaching it ahead of you. Return the arm and head back to the start position. Switch sides.

Standing Bird Dog

“The standing bird dog works on the core, posterior chain (glutes and lower back), and one-leg balance at the same time. This is helpful for fall prevention,” Tiu explains.

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width and arms relaxed by your sides. Activate your core while maintaining a neutral spine. Shift your body weight onto one leg, maintaining a slight bend in your standing knee. Slightly hinge forward at the hips while lifting the opposite leg straight behind you. At the same time, reach the opposite arm forward ahead of you. Maintain level hips. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position.

Suitcase Carry Hold

“The suitcase carry hold works on lateral core strength and core, such as carrying a bag, groceries, or basically anything we hold one-handed,” Tiu says.