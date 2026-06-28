4 Standing Exercises That Restore Glute Strength Faster Than Gym Classes After 60

Weak glutes after 60? These four standing moves rebuild hip strength, no gym class needed

Glute training becomes much more useful after 60 when it feels connected to real movement. You want hips that help you stand tall, walk with more drive, climb stairs with better control, and keep your lower back from having to handle jobs your glutes should be doing. A good standing routine can do all of that without needing a crowded class or a long list of equipment.

Gym classes can be motivating, but the pace can make it hard to slow down and really feel your glutes working. Standing glute exercises give you more control over the rep. You can sit into a squat, hinge through a good morning, load the backside with an RDL, and finish with kickbacks that target hip extension directly. Each movement gives your glutes a different job, which makes the routine more complete.

The way I’d coach this is simple: make the hips do the work. Keep the reps smooth, press through your feet, brace your core, and pause long enough to feel the glutes finish each rep. You’re building strength through positions you use every day, not just chasing a burn.

These four standing exercises cover the main ways your glutes need to work. Squats build strength through both legs, good mornings teach the hips to hinge, RDLs add a stronger backside challenge, and kickbacks help you focus on direct glute engagement. Use bodyweight, bands, dumbbells, or kettlebells based on your current strength and comfort level.

Squats

Squats train your glutes, quads, hamstrings, hips, and core while reinforcing one of the most important lower-body patterns after 60. Every rep asks your hips to sit back, your legs to drive, and your glutes to help you return to standing. Compared with a fast-paced class, squats give you room to slow down and feel your lower body working with more control. Stronger squats support standing from chairs, climbing stairs, getting out of the car, and moving with more confidence throughout the day.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, hips, core.

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart. Brace your core and keep your chest lifted. Push your hips back and bend your knees. Lower to a depth you can control. Drive through your feet to stand tall. Squeeze your glutes at the top.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Chair squats, box squats, goblet squats, pause squats.

Form Tip: Press through your whole foot and finish each rep by standing tall with your glutes.

Good Mornings

Good morning, train your glutes, hamstrings, lower back, and core while teaching your hips to hinge with control. The glutes work as your hips drive back and then return forward to standing. This makes good mornings especially useful for rebuilding the backside strength that supports bending, lifting, walking uphill, and maintaining strong posture. Move slowly and treat the exercise like a hip drill with strength benefits.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, lower back, core.

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Place your hands behind your head, across your chest, or hold a light band. Brace your core and soften your knees. Push your hips back as your torso leans forward. Stop when you feel your hamstrings and glutes working. Drive your hips forward to return to standing.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Bodyweight good mornings, banded good mornings, tempo good mornings, staggered-stance good mornings.

Form Tip: Keep your spine long and let your hips lead the movement.

Dumbbell RDL

Dumbbell RDLs train your glutes and hamstrings with more load than a bodyweight hinge. As the dumbbells lower, your hamstrings lengthen, and your glutes help control the movement. Then your hips drive forward, bringing you back to standing. RDLs are a strong choice after 60 because they build the posterior-chain strength you need for lifting from the floor, carrying objects, walking with power, and keeping your lower body strong from the back side.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, lower back, core, grip.

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold dumbbells in front of your thighs. Brace your core and soften your knees. Push your hips back as the dumbbells travel down your legs. Lower until you feel a stretch through your hamstrings. Drive your hips forward to return to standing. Finish tall without leaning back.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Kettlebell RDLs, staggered-stance RDLs, single-leg RDLs, tempo RDLs.

Form Tip: Keep the dumbbells close to your legs and have your hips handle the movement.

Standing Glute Kickbacks

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Standing glute kickbacks train your glutes through direct hip extension. The movement looks simple, but a controlled kickback can light up the backside quickly when you keep your torso steady and move from the hip. This exercise pairs well with squats, good mornings, and RDLs because it gives your glutes a more focused finish. Use a wall, chair, or countertop for light support to keep the rep clean and controlled.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, core, hip stabilizers.

How to Do It:

Stand tall behind a chair, wall, or sturdy surface. Place your hands lightly on the support. Shift your weight onto one foot. Brace your core and extend your opposite leg behind you. Squeeze your glute at the top of the movement. Lower your foot with control and switch sides after your reps.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Banded kickbacks, paused kickbacks, slower tempo kickbacks, cable kickbacks.

Form Tip: Lift from your glute and keep your lower back quiet.

How to Build Stronger Glutes With Standing Exercises

Standing glute work gives you a practical way to build strength where it matters most. Your hips learn to squat, hinge, extend, stabilize, and drive movement from positions you use every day. Keep each rep controlled, use a range you can own, and focus on feeling the glutes engage rather than rushing through the set.

Make the hinge a priority: Good mornings and RDLs train the glutes and hamstrings through hip extension. Stronger hinging helps with bending, lifting, and walking with more power.

Good mornings and RDLs train the glutes and hamstrings through hip extension. Stronger hinging helps with bending, lifting, and walking with more power. Use squats for daily strength: Squats build the lower-body strength you use when standing from chairs, climbing stairs, and moving through regular tasks.

Squats build the lower-body strength you use when standing from chairs, climbing stairs, and moving through regular tasks. Add direct glute work: Kickbacks give your glutes focused attention after the bigger movements. A short pause at the top can make each rep more effective.

Kickbacks give your glutes focused attention after the bigger movements. A short pause at the top can make each rep more effective. Control the lowering phase: Slower reps keep your muscles under tension longer. That helps build strength without needing to rush or add more complexity.

Slower reps keep your muscles under tension longer. That helps build strength without needing to rush or add more complexity. Progress with small changes: Add reps, use a band, hold dumbbells, slow the tempo, or pause at the hardest part of the movement once the exercises feel smooth.

A strong set of glutes can make daily movement feel more powerful and supported. Train the squat, hinge, RDL, and kickback with consistent effort, and your hips will have a better base for walking, stairs, standing, and everything else your day asks from them.

References