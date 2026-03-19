The 5-Minute Standing Routine That Restores Posture After 60, According to a Trainer

This speedy routine promotes better posture, balance, and mobility.

Growing up, most of us were constantly reminded to “stand up straight!” Having good posture is essential—especially as you age. Not only does it make for such a better appearance, but it’s also quite important for mobility, balance, and healthy breathing. Aside from avoiding a rounded upper back, maintaining good posture also counteracts muscle loss that happens naturally with age, the decline of bone density, and stiff joints.

Now that you’re probably straightening your back while reading this, we’re here with something better. We spoke with Corryne Hart, BASI Pilates, NCPT, Club Pilates Master Trainer, who shares a five-minute standing routine you can try that restores posture after 60.

“As we get older, it’s common for posture to change because the muscles that support our spine naturally lose strength. Spinal discs start to shrink and joints can stiffen, which often leads to a rounded upper back and forward head. The good news is that gentle movement, like Pilates, can help strengthen muscles, improve mobility, and help the body stand taller and feel more supported,” Hart tells us. “Even just a few minutes of standing Pilates each day can make a big difference in improving posture. These exercises engage your whole postural system, from your feet and legs to your glutes, core, and back, helping your body relearn how to support itself while upright.”

Below, Hart breaks down a five-minute workout that helps restore posture after 60. Have a sturdy chair nearby to hold onto for balance. Begin each exercise with your feet hip-distance apart, gently tighten your midsection, and roll your shoulders back and down.

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Standing Chest Expansion

From the start position, bring your arms slightly behind your body with your palms facing back. Breathe out as you press your arms back, lift through the chest, and draw your shoulders back and down. Breathe in to release your hands forward. Repeat for 10 reps.

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Standing Leg Raises

From the start position, bring your arms out to form a “T” position and pull your ribs in. Shift your body weight onto one leg, softening into your knee. Breathe out to lift the opposite leg slightly out to the side. Inhale as you return the leg back to the start position. Exhale to lift the leg slightly behind you. Alternate between the two movements 10 times before switching sides. Maintain a steady, upright torso.

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Heel Raises With Arm Lifts

From the start position, bring your arms out to form a “T” as you gently pull your ribcage in. Breathe out and lift your heels off the ground. Lower your heels with control. Repeat 10 times.

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Side Bends

From the start position, interlace your hands behind your head as you gently pull your ribcage in. Exhale and bend gently to one side, reaching your elbow toward the ground. Inhale as you return to standing. Alternate sides and repeat 10 times on each side.

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Spine Twist With Knee Raise