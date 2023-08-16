Dunkin' Just Brought Back the Pumpkin Spice Latte & 8 Other Fall Goodies

While summer's still reigning at Starbucks, Dunkin' is getting ready for the fall season by announcing the return of the pumpkin-flavored item lineup. Starting today, you'll be able to order a Pumpkin Spice Latte as well as other delicious drinks and tempting treats that will make you want to curl up with a cozy blanket and wait for cooler weather.

"Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup," said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin'. "It's truly amazing to see our fans light up for this cherished flavor. Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin' and the fall season go hand in hand. As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin's vibrant spirit, we're all in—splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can."

If you've never indulged in Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, then you'll find that it can be enjoyed hot or as an iced drink. Either way, it will delight you with a blend of espresso and milk with flavors of sweet pumpkin, vanilla, and fall spices, as well as whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar on top.

RELATED: Dunkin' Is Launching a Line of Spiked Iced Tea & Coffee

That's not to mention the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, which returns to thrill Dunkin' customers with sweet pumpkin, hazelnut, and cream in a hot or iced drink. Or, you may want to give your favorite beverage a twist for the season by adding a Pumpkin Swirl. And for those who want to sip on the perfect fall drink without leaving home, Dunkin's Pumpkin K-Cup Pods are back and available for a limited time at participating locations.

Of course, you don't want to forget about what's popping up in the bakery. The Pumpkin Cake Donut, Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, and the Pumpkin Muffin will satisfy your seasonal cravings with the help of scrumptious spices and a glaze for the first two, as well as streusel with white icing for the third.

Even the bacon is getting a seasonal touch which means you'll be able to order Maple Sugar Bacon on its own or with the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich which sees it layered with a fried egg and white cheddar on a croissant. Be sure to also stop by the grocery store or make an online order of the limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams. Available starting September 1, the suggested retail price is $3.69 and they'll be around until supplies last.

Dunkin' Rewards members can also take advantage of Free Coffee Mondays, which gets them a free medium hot or iced coffee with their purchase. On top of that, they can score a free order of hashbrowns when they grab a breakfast sandwich, as well as a medium hot or iced Signature Latte, including the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, for just $3. If you're not already a member, then signing up by September 3 will also earn you a free medium hot or iced coffee when you first use your Dunkin' Rewards.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e