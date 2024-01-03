Starbucks' 2024 Winter Menu Is Here—And It's Full of New & Returning Goodies

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The holiday season may be over—but Starbucks is giving customers plenty of new reasons to celebrate amid the post-festivity blues.

The coffee chain's 2024 winter menu is hitting stores today, Jan. 3. This means that customers now have several exciting new food and drink options to choose from.

For starters, Starbucks brought back the fan-favorite Pistachio Latte that debuted in 2021, as well as the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew that first hit menus as a limited-time offering in 2023.

There's also a completely brand-new beverage for coffee lovers to sip on: the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. The drink is made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso that's sweetened with hazelnut syrup, shaken, and then topped with oat milk.

"Hazelnut is a classic coffeehouse flavor–its smooth, nutty taste is perfectly complemented by the candied apple and bittersweet chocolate notes of Starbucks Blonde Espresso. The oat milk adds a creamy and luscious texture to round out the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso," Starbucks beverage developer Billy Altieri said in a statement.

On the food side, customers can enjoy brand-new Potato, Cheddar, & Chive Bakes for a limited time while supplies last. Inspired by a classic breakfast casserole, the vegetarian item features cage-free eggs, diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, spinach, and a touch of chives, all of which are combined and baked until golden brown.

For customers with a sweet tooth, Starbucks just debuted a new limited-edition Vanilla Bean Custard Danish made with sugared Danish dough and a vanilla bean custard. This item will also be available for a limited time while supplies last.

The final item that just hit Starbucks' menu is the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich. This returning option initially debuted in June 2022, but is now joining the menu permanently. It features breaded white meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple-butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.

The winter menu launch isn't the only exciting Starbucks news to drop today. The company is debuting a new collection of winter drinkware that features rich metallic colors and festive patterns. Additionally, the popular Starbucks Tribute Blend of whole bean coffee is returning to stores. There will also be two seasonal blends—Starbucks Reserve Ethiopia Kayon Mountain Farm and Starbucks Reserve Guatemala Huehuetenango—available at limited Starbucks stores and Starbucks Reserve locations.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Finally, Starbucks is expanding a perk previously only available to certain customers. The company has allowed patrons to bring personal cups for their beverages when ordering inside stores since the 1980s. But starting now, customers can also choose to use their own cups when ordering through the Starbucks app or at the drive-thru. Anyone who brings their own cup will receive a 10-cent discount on their drink and earn 25 stars for their rewards account.