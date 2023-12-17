Every Starbucks Coffee Drink—Ranked by Sugar Content

Starbucks is a solid choice if you need a cup of quick and delicious coffee. You can rely on there most likely always being a store somewhere near you, and although their coffee isn't up to par with that of a freshly roasted cup of coffee from a local cafe, it can get the job done. Starbucks is also a good choice for coffee drinkers who love sugary treats over a black cup of coffee, and there are over 100 different flavors and types of drinks to choose from on their menu. Sugary coffee lovers beware, though. Some of the worst Starbucks drinks have over 70 grams of sugar in one Grande size!

Treating yourself to an extra-sweet coffee from time to time is perfectly harmless, but getting in the habit of consuming sugary drinks (think coffee, soda, juice with added sugars, etc.), has been linked to potential health concerns. Research shows that regular consumption of sugary beverages can contribute to insulin resistance, gut problems, and a greater risk of cardiovascular disorders, as well as an increased risk for type 2 diabetes.

To alleviate some of these potential risks, the American Heart Association suggests that women limit their consumption of added sugars to 25 grams per day (6 teaspoons or 100 calories) and that men limit their intake to 36 grams (9 teaspoons and 150 calories).

Now, going back to Starbucks. The suggested added sugar limit is between 25-36 grams in an entire day, but many Starbucks drinks far surpass that, with some of them even doubling or tripling that amount in one order. Again, this isn't to say that you can't ever enjoy your favorite coffee treat, but regular consumption of this amount of sugar may not be the best choice for your health.

To help you feel a bit more prepared when you're choosing your drink, we created a guide of every single beverage on the Starbucks menu, ranked by the amount of sugar in a Grande (16 ounces) size. We've divided the drinks into major categories (Frappuccinos, cold coffees, hot teas, etc.) and highlighted the top three most sugary drinks in each category.

Read on, and then check out the 15 Best & Worst Drinks to Order at Starbucks to get some ideas on healthier choices, too.

Frappuccinos

The trademark Starbucks Frappuccino is a blended cup of sweetness and satisfying flavors, but with all of this goodness comes a ton of added sugars. The lowest amount of sugar in a frappuccino is 42 grams in the regular Espresso Frap, which is still higher than what is recommended you get in a whole day. The most sugary option—the Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha—has 73 grams.

Here is a closer look at the four Frappuccinos that contain the most sugar—ranked from least to most.

Tie: Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino: 63 grams

With whole milk plus pumps of peppermint and mocha syrup, whipped cream, and chocolate curls topping, this festive frappuccino comes in at 63 grams of sugar in a Grande size.

Tie: Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino: 63 grams

You might think something as classic as vanilla would be lower on the list compared to the more complex and festive flavors offered, but the Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino comes in at 63 grams of sugar, making it the third most sugary frappuccino on the menu, tied with the Peppermint Mocha.

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino: 65 grams

Pumpkin Spice is tasty enough to drink year-round, but these cheerful fall flavors unfortunately come packed with added sugars. In a 16-ounce frappuccino, you'll get 65 grams of added sugar, which is well over what the American Heart Association says we should have in a single day.

The Highest-Sugar Frappuccino is… the Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino: 73 grams

The Peppermint Mocha may have 63 grams of added sugar, but the Starbucks Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha has a whole 10 grams more, which comes out to two days' worth of sugar for men and three days' worth for women, as per the AHA standards.

Oleatos

The Starbucks Oleato is a blend of their arabica coffee mixed with extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)—a trend that has taken 2023 by storm. EVOO has been linked to numerous health benefits, like lowering inflammation, reducing oxidative stress, and helping to prevent heart disease.

Even though olive oil can add a health boost to your coffee treat, it's still important to note that many of Starbucks' Oleato drinks are still loaded with added sugars. For a healthier option, stick to a regular Oleato Caffe Latte with Oatmilk, which has only 6 grams of sugar.

Here is a closer look at the four Oleatos that contain the most sugar—ranked from least to most.

Tie: Iced Matcha Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam: 29 grams

Matcha green tea and olive oil can both boost your health when there's no sugar added, but with how much sugar is in the Iced Matcha Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam, you're better off steering clear of this drink.

Tie: Paradise Drink Refresher with Oleato Golden Foam: 29 grams

The combined flavors of pineapple, passionfruit, coconut milk, and olive oil cold foam make for a satisfyingly refreshing treat, but at 29 grams of sugar, you're pretty much at your daily limit in just one beverage.

Dragon Drink Refresher with Oleato Golden Foam: 29 grams

Who wouldn't want mango, dragonfruit, and coconut milk swirled together in one tasty beverage? Before you indulge in this Starbucks Refresher with Oleato Cold Foam, just be aware that it contains 29 grams of added sugar—an amount equal to what is recommended you consume in an entire day.

The Highest-Sugar Oleato is… the Iced Chai Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam: 51 grams

Many of the other Oleato drinks at Starbucks come packed with added sugars, but nothing beats the 51 grams you'll find in the Iced Chai Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam.

Hot Coffees

Starbucks has more than 20 different hot coffee drinks to choose from, ranging from americanos and brewed coffee to cappuccinos and flavored lattes. You can avoid sugar entirely by choosing a black coffee or keeping your levels lower with a Caffe Misto or Flat White. But when you get into the flavored latte territory, you'll start to see shocking amounts of added sugar.

Here is a closer look at the three hot coffees that contain the most sugar—ranked from least to most.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

White Chocolate Mocha: 53 grams

Espresso with steamed milk and flavored syrup can be so gratifying during the cold winter months, but drinks like the White Chocolate Mocha come with so much sugar that it ends up giving you more than most people need in a matter of two days.

Peppermint Mocha: 54 grams

The Peppermint Mocha is no different, bringing in 54 grams of sugar in a Grande-size drink. We certainly aren't saying to always avoid this if it's a favorite holiday treat of yours, but be mindful of what it contains when you're choosing your festive treat for the day.

The Highest-Sugar Hot Coffee is… the Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha: 72 grams

What do you get when you combine two of the most popular Starbucks flavors, White Chocolate Mocha and Peppermint? You get 72 grams of sugar in one cup, a number the AHA says to spread over a couple of days at least. Again, treat yourself when you're in the mood, but maybe choose a smaller size or ask for one or two fewer pumps.

Hot Drinks

For the non-coffee drinkers or the people who are looking for a warm treat without caffeine, Starbucks has a selection of hot drinks like hot chocolate, steamers, and apple juice-based drinks to choose from. However, just because these drinks don't contain caffeine, doesn't make them healthier than the coffee options.

Here is a closer look at the three hot drinks that contain the most sugar—ranked from least to most.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate: 56 grams

Fans of the Peppermint Mocha who want to skip the caffeine will be happy to know they can order the Peppermint Hot Chocolate, but this drink has a total of eight pumps of syrup, bringing the sugar count up to 56 grams.

Caramel Apple Spice: 70 grams

Warming up to a Caramel Apple Spice can be the best way to end a cold weather day, but this steamed apple juice with cinnamon syrup and whipped cream topped with caramel drizzle delivers 70 grams of sugar in a 16-ounce size. You can cut your sugar count a bit by ordering the Steamed Apple Juice, but even then you're still getting 50 grams per cup.

The Highest-Sugar Hot Drink is… the Peppermint White Hot Chocolate: 74 grams

The most sugary of all of the non-coffee hot drinks and the single most sugary drink on the entire menu is the Peppermint White Hot Chocolate, which comes in at 56 grams in a Tall, 74 grams in a Grande, and a whopping 92 grams in a Venti size.

The combination of four pumps of White Chocolate Mocha and four pumps of Peppermint, plus milk, whipped cream, and chocolate curls will push your sugar count way over the edge.

Hot Teas

Tea lovers can also find something they enjoy at Starbucks, whether that's a hot herbal, black, or green tea, or something a bit on the sweeter side like the English Breakfast Tea Latte or Chai Tea Latte. Even though these drinks contain less caffeine than most coffee drinks, the sugar in a few of these choices is way too high.

Here is a closer look at the three hot teas that contain the most sugar—ranked from least to most.

Matcha Tea Latte: 32 grams

Matcha tea at its core is full of health benefits and has been linked to having powerful antioxidant effects. When you add in 32 grams of added sugar, however, you're more than likely going to be counteracting these potential benefits.

Chai Tea Latte: 42 grams

The Starbucks Chai Tea Concentrate is a delicious balance of spicy and sweet flavors, and it's many customers' go-to fall and wintertime beverage. The standard Chai Latte comes packed with 42 grams of added sugar, so if you want something on the lighter side, try ordering a Tall size with one or two fewer pumps of concentrate.

The Highest-Sugar Tea is… the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai: 54 grams

Starbucks has a variety of gingerbread drink options around the holidays, offering up some comfort with its spicy sweetness. This drink in particular, the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte has 54 grams of sugar, making it the highest-sugar tea drink on the Starbucks menu.

Cold Coffees

Starbucks has you covered on cold coffee choices as well. Options like cold brew, nitro cold brew, iced macchiatos, and iced flavored lattes can appeal to a wide range of taste buds and cool you off on a warm weather day.

For less added sugar, stick to their plain cold brew or iced coffee, or try their Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew, which has only 4 grams of sugar compared to the 14 grams in their regular Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew.

Here is a closer look at the three cold coffees that contain the most sugar—ranked from least to most.

Iced White Chocolate Mocha: 48 grams

The White Chocolate Mocha from Starbucks is a classic, and this flavor can be enjoyable at any time of year. Those who are looking to cool off rather than warm up may be tempted by this iced latte, but just keep in mind that there are almost 50 grams of sugar in one drink.

Iced Peppermint Mocha: 49 grams

The holidays don't have to mean hot drinks only, especially because some coffee drinkers prefer iced coffee all months of the year. The Iced Peppermint Mocha is a popular festive choice in December, but at 49 grams of sugar, it's one you may want to leave as a once-in-a-while treat.

The Highest-Sugar Cold Coffee is… the Iced Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha: 68 grams

Any drink that has almost 70 grams of added sugar is best consumed in moderation, as this amount of sugar is something experts say should span over a couple of days. If you do indulge in the Iced Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha, try ordering a smaller size and splitting with a friend.

Iced Teas

For the iced drink lovers who aren't in the mood for coffee, Starbucks has plenty of iced tea choices for you. Ranging from non-milk drinks like Iced Green Tea or Iced Black Tea to more decadent milk-based options like the Iced Pumpkin Chai Creme Latte or Iced Matcha, there's a cold drink for every taste palate.

Just be careful of the amount of sugar in your cold tea, as these numbers sneak up faster than you may expect.

Here is a closer look at the three iced teas that contain the most sugar—ranked from least to most.

Iced Chai Tea Latte: 42 grams

Exactly like the hot version but over ice, the Starbucks Chai is a fan favorite during this time of year and one that can satisfy your craving for both spicy and sweet. The major downside of this drink is the 42 grams of sugar, making it the third most sugary of the iced tea options.

Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai: 45 grams

Because the hot version of the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai made the list of the most sugary drinks, it's no surprise that the iced version is on here too. To lower your sugar intake, ask for fewer pumps of chai syrup or share with a friend.

The Highest-Sugar Iced Tea is… the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte: 66 grams

Let's face it, there isn't much on the Starbucks menu that sounds tastier than a Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, especially during this time of year. But with over 65 grams of added sugar, you'll possibly want to save this one for a very special occasion.

Cold Drinks

Last but not least, if you're in the mood for a thirst-quenching cold beverage that isn't tea or coffee, you can choose from Starbucks' list of refreshers and blended drink options.

Tie: Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher: 33 grams

Pineapple blended with passionfruit and lemonade is so refreshing, but this combination of lemonade and fruit puree brings this drink to 33 grams of sugar, which is around the amount suggested for your whole day.

Tie: Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher: 33 grams

The Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher is the same deal as the Pineapple Passionfruit one. Because it's a blend of lemonade and puree, the sugar count is really high, so keep this one as an every-now-and-then treat on a hot day.

Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher: 35 grams

This frozen refresher is two grams higher in sugar than the other choices, making it the second highest in the cold drink category. Just like the others, you don't have to eliminate it from your diet completely, but 35 grams of added sugar in one beverage means you're getting a day's worth in one sitting.

The Highest-Sugar Cold Drink is… the Blended Strawberry Lemonade: 45 grams

It's surprising to see something as simple as the Blended Strawberry Lemonade have more sugar than all of the fancy frozen refreshers, but at 45 grams in a Grande size, this frozen lemonade drink tops our list of sugary cold drinks.