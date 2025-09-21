Starbucks Just Brought Back This Wild Fan-Favorite Fall Drink

If there is one season that Starbucks fans look forward to all year long, it is fall. Starbucks drinks during September and October offer all the feels. This year when the coffee giant announced their fall lineup, which included lots of pumpkin spice, one fan-favorite was missing. After weeks on online backlash, Starbucks took action: Apple Crisp is coming back y’all.

Markie Devo shared the news in an Instagram post. “Starbucks heard ya!!🍎👯Apple Crisp makes a return this fall for a limited-time,” he wrote.

Snackolator also shared the news. “Apple Crisp is BAAAAAACK! Starbucks heard you and they’re bringing Apple Crisp drinks back on October 14th.”

Per Devo, there will be a Starbucks Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, featuring Starbucks Blonde Espresso “perfectly balanced with notes of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar, shaken together and topped with oatmilk for a perfectly balanced seasonal sip that is full of fall flavor,” he says. “Espresso also available in hot.”

Additionally, Apple Crisp Cream Cold Foam can be added to any cold beverage and, there will be a new Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam that “can be added to any beverage for an additional 15 grams of protein per grande,” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fans celebrated the news on Snackolators’ post. “I’m glad they’re bringing it back,” one wrote. “THANK GODDDDD. ive been mourning it ever since it left.” A third said: “I can’t Wait. They just told me they weren’t bringing this flavor back!!” Another exclaimed: “Literally the best fall drink.”

One item fans wish was offered? “I’m not a coffee person but I love their frappuccinos! Can I get an apple crisp frappuccino?” a person commented on Devo’s post.

In August, Starbucks announced the lineup for fall, and fans immediately noticed Apple Crisp was missing. “I was looking forward to my Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso since they stopped selling them. I’m heart broken,” one person said on Reddit.

“Apple crisp was my FAVORITE 😭,” another shared. “MY DRINK? MY APPLE CRISP OATMILK SHAKEN ESPRESSO? HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO EAT THIS ITALIAN SAUSAGE EGG BITE WITHOUT MY DRINK?” another exclaimed. “Apple crisp is the only fall flavor I like. What the hell. I swear all they do is get rid of the stuff people like,” a third said.