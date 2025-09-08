Everyone has a favorite Starbucks order straight from the menu. But the non-so-fun-fact? Most of them are well over $5. In fact, some drinks can cost upwards of $10 for a venti. The good news is, my TikTok feed is filled with under-$5 Starbucks drinks, concocted by people just like you and I, who love The ‘Bucks but don’t want to spend the big bucks on a coffee drink. From pumpkin spice to under 100-calorie creations, here are the 7 best Starbucks drinks that cost less than $5.

A Pumpkin Spice Alternative

“New drink for yall! Under $5,” says influencer meganevans on TikTok. The $4.87 drink includes a triple shot of blonde espresso over ice in a venti cup, oatmilk or your milk of choice, with pumpkin cream cold foam on top. “This is what I get! The cinnamon cold foam is so good too!” a shopper commented.

Cinnamon Dulce and Pumpkin Yumminess

Another influencer shared about another pumpkin-inspired drink with some cinnamon to boot. The drink is an iced triple blonde espresso in a venti cup with three pumps of cinnamon dulce, a splash of oatmilk, and cinnamon powder on top, “and, oh oh oh, pumpkin cold foam,” she adds at the end. A fall venti drink for only $5! #fallcoffee #starbucks #fall #coffee #fyp

6 Starbucks Drinks Baristas Say Taste Best With These Tweaks

Under-100 Calorie Vanilla Latte

This Starbucks order is only 100 calories, sugar-free, and only $5.24 for a Venti. Here is how to order the drink, that has just two grams of sugar. “Triple espresso in a venti cup 4 pumps sugar-free vanilla extra almond milk light caramel drizzle,” she writes. “Only 100 calories & tastes like dessert .”

A $3.80 Customizable Latte-Like Drink

NetFlips shared about a super cheap but delicious drink: Two shots of espresso on ice in a venti cup. “You can add any syrup you want,” he says, selecting 5 pumps of brown sugar. Then he selects creamer, a “splash of almond milk.” The total price? $3.80.

A Salted Carmel Latte for Less

Gloria Whitson shared her version of a salted caramel latte: Iced triple blonde espresso in a venti cup with salted caramel cold foam, two pumps of vanilla syrup, one pump of hazelnut syrup and whole milk. “It is literally so good and for $5,” she adds.

Under 100-Calorie Vanilla Cold Foam Latte

This order is personal trainer Alix Donauer’s go-to order: “2 shots of blonde espresso over ice. In a venti cup. 2 pumps of SF vanilla. Sweet cream cold foam. Splash of almond milk. “My all-time favourite low calorie starbucks drink!!🌟 whole thing is under 100 cal, less than $5 for a venti, and actually tastes good!! (coming from someone who likes sweeter starbucks!) – ✨How to Order: -2 shots of blonde espresso -over ice -in a venti cup -2 pumps of SF vanilla -sweet cream cold foam -splash of almond milk,” she writes.

6 Major Changes Starbucks Is Rolling Out Right Now

White Mocha Iced Yumminess

“You know when you find the perfect Starbucks order, that you literally go to bed excited for it the next morning?” Catt Smith asks, revealing her favorite Starbucks drink recipe: Iced doppio espresso in a venti cup with extra ice. Triple shot with two pumps of white mocha. Oat milk caramel drizzle and cinnamon powder.