Starbucks Is Shuttering 7 Stores This Month—Here's Where

Starbucks fans in San Francisco won't have as many places to get their caffeine fix from the coffee giant by the end of this month.

The chain has confirmed that it will close seven stores in the California city effective Oct. 22, in a decision first reported last week by the San Francisco Business Times. However, the exact reasons behind the company's decision to shutter the locations weren't immediately clear.

In a statement shared with TODAY.com last week, a Starbucks spokesperson said that the company analyzes its store portfolio every year and makes changes to better serve its customers. The spokesperson did not explain why each of the seven San Francisco stores will stop serving guests.

"Each year as a standard course of business, we evaluate the store portfolio to determine where we can best meet our community and customers' needs," the statement read. "This includes opening new locations, identifying stores in need of investment or renovation, exploring locations where an alternative format is needed and, in some instances, re-evaluating our footprint."

Jessica Borton, regional vice president for Starbucks Northern California, also sent out a letter to district managers informing them of the closures earlier this month, according to TODAY.com, which viewed the letter. But while Borton said it was a "very difficult decision" to shutter those locations, she didn't reveal exactly why they're closing.

Here are the addresses of all the closing San Francisco Starbucks stores:

201 Mission Street

442 Geary Street

425 Battery Street

398 Market Street

780 Market Street

555 California Street

1401 Van Ness Avenue

While the loss of the seven cafes means that Starbucks fans won't have as many shops in the area to choose from, there will still be 52 operating cafes in the city even after the closures. Meanwhile, the employees at the closing stores will have the opportunity to transfer to other locations, Borton said in the letter.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on why the San Francisco locations are closing.

The closure news comes a little more than a year after the coffee giant abruptly closed 16 of its stores in several major cities. These closures included six in Starbucks' hometown of Seattle, six in the Los Angeles area, two in Portland, Ore., one in Philadelphia, Pa., and one in Washington, D.C. At the time, Starbucks said it decided to shutter those stores due to a surge in crime—including drug use—in those cafes, which rendered them unsafe for both employees and customers.