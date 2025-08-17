7 Starbucks Drinks That Won’t Spike Your Sugar

Starbucks is typically the place to go when you need a pick-me-up, but it can be a sugar overload if you’re not careful. However, there’s actually several options that won’t send your blood sugar soaring, yet still satisfy your craving. If you’re looking for a healthier choice or just trying to scale back on sugar, there are plenty of delicious beverages that let you enjoy your favorite coffeehouse while keeping your sugar intake in check. Here are seven Starbucks drinks that won’t spike your sugar levels, but still pack all the flavor you love, according to Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose.

Tall Hot or Iced Americano

A tall hot or iced Americano is a smart order because it’s just espresso and hot water. It’s completely sugar-free, rich in antioxidants, and a great choice if you want caffeine without the blood sugar rollercoaster,” says Tateossian.

Unsweetened Tall Cold Brew Coffee

An unsweetened tall Cold Brew Coffee is another healthier alternative, according to Tateossian. “Cold brew is naturally smoother and slightly less acidic than hot coffee,” she says. “Cold brew’s slow extraction also means it’s less bitter, so you won’t need to load it with sweetener. If you do want some, try monk fruit or other natural sweeteners.”

Tall Cappuccino with Unsweetened Almond Milk

Tall Cappuccino with unsweetened almond milk hits the spot and it’s nutritionist recommended. “This drink is mostly foam with just a small amount of milk, which keeps carbs and sugar low,” says Tateossian. “Almond milk has less natural sugar than dairy, making it a better choice for blood sugar control.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Unsweetened Tall Iced Green Tea

Unsweetened tall iced Green Tea is a beloved beverage for its unique taste and health benefits. It’s loaded with antioxidants and can help aid in weight loss, improve blood sugar, improve brain function and more. “Brewed from green tea leaves, naturally free of sugar, and full of polyphenols that help reduce inflammation and support metabolic health,” says Tateossian.

5 Starbucks Orders Baristas Really Recommend

Tall Espresso Macchiato

A tall Espresso Macchiato sounds like it has more sugar than it does because it has a nice sweetness to it, but it has less than 1 gram. “It’s just espresso with a splash of milk,” Tateossian notes. “It barely has any carbs or sugar but still gives you that creamy, café-style taste.”

Tall Flat White with Unsweetened Almond Milk

A tall Flat White with unsweetened almond milk is a decadent treat with five grams of sugar. “It’s a little richer than a cappuccino but still low in sugar when made with almond milk,” Tateossian says. “The mix of espresso and foam gives it a satisfying texture without the need for sweetener.”

Tall Mint Herbal Blend Tea

A tall Mint Herbal Blend Tea is soothing and has zero sugar. “It’s naturally caffeine-free, with peppermint and lemon verbena to aid digestion and help the body relax, which makes it also great for the afternoon or evening,” Tateossian explains.