Starbucks Is Launching a New Delivery Option With Grubhub

From releasing seasonal menu items to launching redesigned cold cups, Starbucks has rolled out several new additions since 2024 kicked off. Now, customers are getting another way to order their favorite drinks and bites from the coffee giant.

Starbucks and Grubhub have teamed up to deliver the coffee chain's products to customers in the U.S. The new delivery option will be available this month in select markets in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois. The companies expect to offer Grubhub delivery in all 50 states by August 2024. As noted in a press release, "most" of the Starbucks menu, including seasonal offerings, will be available on the delivery platform.

The recent partnership follows Starbucks being the "most searched merchant" on Grubhub, according to the companies. Customers will be able to order Starbucks through both the Grubhub app and website, as well as customize their orders the same way they would at Starbucks.

"Customer demand to get Starbucks delivered continues to increase, as evidenced by double-digit growth in the U.S. delivery business this past quarter, indicating that our customers continue to want convenience in their everyday lives," Meg Mathes, vice president of digital experiences at Starbucks, said in a press release. "Our new partnership with Grubhub will help fuel this growth by increasing availability of Starbucks products to Grubhub's tens of millions of customers, via a leading delivery provider."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In an effort to improve the delivery experience, Starbucks developed packaging solutions, including two-cup to-go trays and improved shopper bags. These are designed to promote the easy transportation of beverages.

Grubhub is the third major third-party delivery platform to join forces with Starbucks. The coffee chain first partnered with Uber Eats as a pilot in 2018 before offering this delivery option on a nationwide scale in 2020. Later, Starbucks began testing delivery through DoorDash in 2022 before making it nationally available in March 2023.

News of Starbucks' partnership with Grubhub comes after the coffee chain reported declines in customer traffic, global same-store sales, and global transactions during its second quarter of 2024.