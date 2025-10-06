7 Starbucks Holiday Items Returning to the Menu This Season

It’s October, so many of us are just starting to settle into our pumpkin spice latte era. However, the food and beverage industry is always one step ahead. In case you want something to look forward to after the month of haunted hayrides, apple picking, and trick-or-treating is over, Starbucks to the rescue. The coffee chain just announced its upcoming holiday menu, including all the new and returning items, and when they will arrive.

Starbucks Is Dropping Its Holiday Menu November 6

Starting November 6, Starbucks is dropping its holiday 2025 menu, filled with so many exciting food and drinks. “Customers can once again enjoy the holiday beverages that make the season so special,” the brand says.

Here the Returning Drinks in November

Starbucks is bringing back all the favorite holiday-infused coffee drinks and teas. This year’s lineup includes Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai.

Followed By These Two Later On

And, good things come to those who wait! Later in the season, Chestnut Praline Latte and fan-favorite Eggnog Latte will return.

Starbucks Just Added These New Protein-Packed Drinks

The Bakery Case Will Be Filled with Fan Favorites

There are lots of delicious fan favorites returning to the bakery case. Expect it to be filled with the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

And, a Few New Baked Goods As Well

A few new baked goods will also be in the case. New this season is the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

There Will Also Be Whole Beans and Grocery Store Products

As for whole beans, Starbucks’ holiday coffee lineup includes Starbucks Thanksgiving Blend, Christmas Blend (also available in decaf), Christmas Blonde Roast, and Holiday Blend. If you can’t wait to try holiday flavors, head to your local grocery store now to purchase holiday flavors of Starbucks coffees, creamers, and ready-to-drink beverages.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And, The Store Will Have So Many Giftable Items

There will be many amazing products in merch. The most exciting is the limited-edition merchandise collaboration with Hello Kitty, which will be available in Starbucks coffeehouses on November 6. Later in the season, a Starbucks holiday tradition, Red Cup Day, returns. “Customers can look forward to celebrating with a collectible, reusable holiday cup — which they will receive with the purchase of any handcrafted holiday beverage,” the brand says.