Starbucks Just Added These New Protein-Packed Drinks

Aside from “Ozempic,” protein is the buzziest word in the weight loss world. Experts are pretty unanimous regarding the importance of consuming enough protein, not only if you want to lose weight, but also to build muscle and maintain your overall health. The food and beverage industry has clearly taken note, infusing protein into food and beverages. Starbucks is the latest brand to dive into the protein world. On September 29th, the coffee chain is adding Protein Cold Foam and a new line of Protein Lattes to the menu. And, customers are thrilled to say the least.

The company shared the news on social media this week. “The secret’s out: protein is coming 9.29,” Starbucks posted on Instagram. “As a fitness girlie this is a yes,” one customer commented. “this is what i’ve been WAITING FOR. as a fitness girlie this is GOLDEN,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbucks coffeehouses in the United States and Canada will offer the Protain Cold Foam as an upgrade – and 15 grams of protein boost – to any drink. You can also order a Protein Latte, which is made with a protein-boosted milk. Each 16-ounce “grande” drink will boast 27 to 36 grams of protein.

6 Major Changes Starbucks Is Rolling Out Right Now

“As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we’re focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers,” Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks global chief brand officer, says. “Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver.”

Starbucks has yet to reveal the exact flavors of the lattes, only that they will come in “a variety of flavors, including sugar-free and unsweetened choices and are designed to support customers looking to add protein to their order.”

As for the Starbucks® Protein Cold Foam, the trendy topping will add about 15 grams of protein per grande to any cold beverage. And, the creamy, frothy topping also adds texture and flavor, making it a popular choice. Starbucks Protein Cold Foam will come in a variety of flavors, including a new banana flavor, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel and brown sugar, as well as plain Protein Cold Foam. There will also be seasonal Protein Cold Foam flavors, including pumpkin and pecan.

Customers can also add the protein-boosted 2% milk on any beverage where milk is part of the recipe, like Lattes, Iced Shaken Espresso, and Coconut Milk Refreshers. This will add 12 to 16 grams of protein per grande with no added sugar or change in flavor.