Starbucks Just Released a Minty New Holiday Drink

Starbucks lovers have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season. After releasing its holiday menu in November, the coffee chain just expanded its selection of festive beverages with the launch of the brand-new Merry Mint White Mocha.

Available at Starbucks for a limited time, this new iced drink starts with espresso, white chocolate sauce, milk, and ice. It's then topped with Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam and chocolate curls to deliver the chocolate peppermint flavor customers crave in the winter. The new beverage is available exclusively in the Starbucks app.

The Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam is a new Starbucks addition, which customers can add to any cold drink. The topping consists of peppermint-flavored syrup, chocolate malt powder, and the chain's vanilla sweet cream. Along with this flavor, Starbucks also rolled out three other holiday cold foam options last month, including Sugar Cookie, Chestnut Praline, and Caramel Brulée.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The holiday excitement doesn't stop at the release of Starbucks' new Merry Mint White Mocha. Rewards members can score this drink for 50% off today (and every Thursday in December) as part of Starbucks' new weekly beverage deal, playfully named "ThursYay." The limited-time promotion doesn't just apply to the Merry Mint White Mocha, though. It also covers any drink ordered between 12 and 6 p.m., but it can only be used on one beverage per Rewards member. Customers can find this coupon in the Starbucks app and apply it at checkout in the app or in stores.

In addition to rolling out festive ThursYays, Starbucks is giving out free cups of hot chocolate with every grande drink every weekend for the rest of December. The hot chocolate comes in the chain's short (eight-ounce) size, which customers can only get by ordering in-store or at the drive-thru.

Before dropping the Merry Mint Mocha, Starbucks also introduced one other brand-new holiday drink this year: the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. This seasonal sip features a blend of gingerbread notes, chai spices, and creamy oat milk. The drink, which can be ordered iced or hot, joined five returning holiday beverages, which include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.