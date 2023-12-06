Starbucks Is Offering 50% Off All Drinks Every Thursday for the Rest of the Year

There's no quicker way to feel merry and bright (and awake and caffeinated for your day) than with a festive bevvy in a red holiday cup at Starbucks. And now, there's no better way to get a deal, either! Starting tomorrow, Dec. 7, and continuing every Thursday this month, Starbucks Rewards members will be able to enjoy a huge discount on beverages–a festive promotion the chain has dubbed ThursYays.

Every Thursday in December, members will get 50% off any drink from 12 pm to 6 pm local time when they order ahead on the Starbucks app or present the coupon to the barista in-store. That's a deal that will keep you feeling warm and fuzzy even if the weather outside is frightful.

Festive ThursYays are the perfect opportunity to try Starbuck's new holiday beverage, the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, which features warm chai spices, creamy oat milk, and ice and is topped with frothy oat milk infused with gingerbread-flavored syrup and a spiced topping. Or stick with a classic like the always-yummy Peppermint Mocha. Featuring Starbucks' signature Espresso Roast with steamed milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup, it will perk you up and brighten up the shorter days (and yes, you want the whipped cream with dark chocolate curls on top!).

If you haven't checked out Starbucks' holiday menu yet, stop in to try even more fun options including a cup of the Starbucks Christmas Blend drip coffee, and pair it with a sweet treat like the Gingerbread Loaf or a Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The half-off deal is only good if you're a Starbucks Rewards member so make sure you download the app and sign up (it's free to join!). Besides ThursYays, Rewards members also earn one star for every dollar spent at Starbucks, and you can redeem those stars for discounts on future orders.

If you save up enough stars you can get free drinks or other menu items. You also get a free treat on your birthday and access to promotions and other ways to get money off your coffee orders by earning extra stars or accessing limited-time deals on select drinks.

This offer applies to drinks prepared by baristas, including coffee and tea. There's a limit of one drink per member and the offer cannot be combined with other offers or promotions or transferred to another person, so if your friend is joining you for coffee tell them to get the app so they can get a coupon, too.