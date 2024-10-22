Costco Shoppers Report a Major Issue With a Hugely Popular Steak

From prime beef brisket to thick-cut bacon, Costco's meat department is home to a variety of high-quality, customer-approved finds. However, a beloved steak sold at the retailer has recently sparked a flurry of criticism on social media.

Over the past few days, multiple Costco shoppers have taken to Reddit to complain about the warehouse club's filet mignon. The lean cut of beef is known for its milder flavor and ultra-tender texture, making it one of the most coveted and priciest steak varieties. Shoppers say that the filet mignon at Costco, however, tends to be speckled with fat, chain meat, and silverskin, a tough connective tissue.

In one new Reddit post, a Costco member shared a photo of "poorly cut" filets they'd spotted during a recent shopping trip.

"I can't confidently say that I saw a single, well-cut filet mignon," the Redditor lamented.

Earlier this week, another Costco shopper also slammed the retailer's filet mignon after purchasing an $82 pack only to find that it contained three filet end pieces with a significant amount of tough silverskin.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Was someone having a bad day, or [is] getting multiple tails normal?" the shopper asked. Others replied that it's not normal to receive so many end pieces in a pack and suggested Costco's meat department had packaged the filets poorly.

Both Reddit posts racked up a myriad of comments from fellow shoppers who reported similarly poor experiences with Costco's filet mignon.

"This is reason number one as to why I stopped buying filet from Costco. Had to return three packages with ends. They were nice enough about it, but I got tired of the hassle," a shopper wrote.

"We have four different Costcos that are close to us and all of their filets are cut this way. I tell my wife every time I see them Costco needs to change their style or change the butcher," another said.

It's important to note that these filet issues aren't necessarily present at all Costco warehouses, as different employees are responsible for butchering and packing meat at different locations. However, since customer complaints are so plentiful, shoppers may want to thoroughly inspect their packs of Costco filets before slipping them into their carts.

The filet mignon hasn't been the only Costco product that has faced scrutiny from members lately. Earlier this month, many complained that the Stonefire Mini Naan (130 calories) sold at the warehouse club tends to grow mold within a couple days of purchasing. Additionally, shoppers recently shared scathing criticism for the Costco bakery's new, smaller chocolate muffins.