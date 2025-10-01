4 Steakhouse Chains With the Juiciest Filets, According to Chefs

If you’re a meat lover, you know there’s nothing better and more decadent than a juicy, tender filet. While it’s not hard to find filet mignon on the menu at steakhouses, not every spot gets it right. Whether you’re planning a night out or just craving a perfectly cooked steak, some places stand out from the rest. To find the best filets, Eat This, Not That! spoke with chefs who reveal their favorite chains that keep you coming back for more.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Known for its luxurious dining experience, impeccable hospitality and quality food, Ruth’s Chris is an upscale chain that delivers a juicy filet, “Their 1800-degree broiler sears filets instantly while keeping the interior pink and tender,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS.

Joe’s Prime Steak & Seafood

Joe’s Prime Steak & Seafood has three locations in Chicago, Las Vegas and Washington D.C. and is legendary for their fine dining and delicious food. “My favorite place to get a filet would be Joe’s Prime Steak & Seafood,” says Chef Josh Gadsden (Executive Chef of High Cotton | Charleston, SC). “They never disappoint — I love how they finish the steak table side with the mixed blend of finishing salts for that final touch!”

Sulivan’s Steakhouse

Sulivan’s Steakhouse has 14 locations across the U.S. and according to Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com it’s the one of the top places for filet. “Sullivan’s has bar none, the best chain restaurant steak,” she says. “Tender, a little sweet, with that perfect signature char and always cooked to perfection.” She shares, “I usually order the 8 oz filet with a side wedge salad, a tradition I started in my 20’s and it just still tastes so good to me! Ask for your steak Oscar style if you want a really special treat ( served with jumbo lump crab, asparagus, & béarnaise).”

Mastro’s

Mastro’s is another fine dining steakhouse that is an unforgettable experience. “It is fancy and it is expensive, it even has a dress code (you’ve been warned not to show up in yoga pants!),” says Kirk. The upscale chain has “premium steaks (lots of fat marbling), and a dramatic ambiance makes this one of my top choices for a date night involving a really special steak experience.”

How to Spot the Best Filet

When ordering a filet, experts suggest paying attention to the marbling—those fine streaks of fat running through the meat. The best cuts have just enough marbling to keep the steak juicy without being overly fatty. You'll also want to note the sear; a proper crust should be evenly browned, locking in the juices. Finally, don't hesitate to ask about sourcing. Steakhouses that highlight USDA Prime or Certified Angus Beef filets are usually serving top-quality meat that's worth the splurge.