7 Steakhouse Chains That Nail a Perfect Medium-Rare Every Time

A medium-rare steak is one cooked between 130-135 F, resulting in a tender, delicious steak that melts in your mouth. Steak cuts such as ribeye, New York strip, and filet mignon especially respond well to a medium-rare cook, as the higher heat allows the marbling to render, giving the steak that beautiful red center with a dark pink outline and nice brown sear. So which restaurants are careful about getting the temperature right? Here are seven steakhouse chains that nail a perfect medium-rare every time.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris removes a medium-rare steak from the grill at 125 F to allow the steak to continue cooking but not be overcooked. “A medium rare steak spends a bit more time on the grill for a warm, red center with dark pink edges. As a result, you’ll enjoy that quintessential soft steak texture. Without a doubt, medium rare is the most popular level of steak doneness,” the chain says.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s prides itself on beautifully cooked medium-rare steaks, which are allowed to come to room temperature before hitting the grill. “Cook on the grill at the hottest temperature possible, at least between 425-450 degrees, and make sure the beef has a nice dark char on the outside, then flip it only once to cook the other side,” the chain recommends. “Great Prime beef should be served rare (cool to warm, red center) or medium rare (warm, pink center).”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a well-earned reputation for serving up perfectly cooked steaks, including medium-rare ones, every time. “I ordered the Porcini Ribeye and it was phenomenal! It honestly ruined other steaks for me with how great it was!” one diner raved.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse absolutely nails it on perfect medium-rare steaks nearly every time. “Birthday dinner at Texas Roadhouse. Perfectly cooked bone-in ribeye and sear was 💯👌🏽. I ordered medium rare but it may have come out closer to rare but still loved it!” one happy diner shared on Facebook.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse is stringent about getting the temperature right for every steak. “This has to be hands-down the best steak I’ve had in my life. I ordered the Longhorn Porterhouse Steak 22oz. It’s amazing. I’ll be back,” one customer raved.

Fleming’s

Fleming’s can be relied on for perfectly cooked medium-rare steaks every time. “I live near Fleming’s Ruth’s Chris Maestros and Morton’s, and Flemings is the most consistent out of them. Never misses,” one person commented in response to a diner sharing a picture of their medium-rare steak. “Yes this is what I want when I order med rare! Jealous and hope you enjoyed,” another said.

Joe’s Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Joe’s Prime Steak & Stone Crab won’t let you down with an overcooked steak. “My husband’s fillet Oscar was a tender masterpiece, elevated with a rich, savory topping that balanced the steak’s buttery flavor,” one diner raved. “I had the boneless 16oz ribeye. The crust was perfection and the meat was melt in your mouth tender. My husband had the filet mignon oscar with yet more king crab meat. He could cut his steak with a fork,” another shared.