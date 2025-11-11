5 Steakhouse Chains Texans Say Feel Like the Real Deal

Texans take their steak seriously—as the legendary Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse in Dallas explains, “the history of steak in Texas is a testament to the state’s deep-rooted connection to cattle ranching, cowboy culture, and culinary innovation.” Texans have high standards for their steak, and won’t waste their money on anything but the very best, which is why their opinion on good steak is absolutely worth making note of. Here are five steakhouse chains Texans say feel like the real deal.

Vic & Anthony’s

The steaks at Vic & Anthony’s are outstanding, Houston-based diners say. “Amazing steak dinner here at V&A… We tried the bone in ribeye, NY strip, creamed spinach, whipped potatoes, lobster bisque and ended with cheesecake topped with blueberries. Everything was delicious; perfected seared steak cooked to the temp ordered, and the sides were equally tantalizing,” one fan shared.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

San Antonio-based diners rave about the beautifully cooked steaks at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille. “We love Perry Steakhouse because their steaks are consistently cooked to perfection, just as you wish. You have the option to add sauces or toppings with extra fee but we usually just get the plain steak—there’s no need for sauce because it’s tasty and juicy on its own,” one said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse gets major points for serving up consistently beautiful steaks without charging the earth. “I had the filet and it was cooked perfectly. Go-to spot for a tasty and affordable steak, and of course the delicious rolls!” one Houston-based diner shared. “My son and I had prime rib steaks. They were delicious and oh so tender. Such wholesome pieces that we couldn’t finish it all,” another Texan commented.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse is another major chain serving up delicious steaks that Texans love. “Amazing food!” one Austin-based diner said. “Had the best brisket queso ever according to my husband. 😎 The salmon was excellent. The guys each had a steak with shrimp on a bed of rice. One member of our party had the steak salad and it was great too.”

Saltgrass Steakhouse

The steaks and sides at Saltgrass Steakhouse are exceptional, Texans say. “This is consistently excellent dining, restaurant by restaurant. Their steaks are well above the average for a large chain. From salads to salmon, everything that’s not a steak is still excellent,” one Fort Worth-based diner said. “Saltgrass Steak House consistently delivers exceptional steaks. Their medium ribeye was juicy, tender, and perfectly cooked,” another local said.