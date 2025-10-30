5 Steakhouse Chains Serving the Best Prime Rib for Every Budget

Slow-cooked prime rib is one of the most popular cuts of steak at any steakhouse, with a delicious melt-in-your mouth consistency and incredible flavor. This cut of meat is often quite expensive, but there are plenty of chain restaurants where you can get the perfect steak to match your budget, without sacrificing quality or taste. Here are five steakhouse chains with prime rib for any budget.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib offers up several delicious Prime Rib dinner options, including the Beef Bowl Double Cut Double-Sized Bone-In Prime Rib for $105. Each order comes with the Famous Original Spinning Bowl Salad, Mashed Idaho Potatoes, Whipped Cream Horseradish, and Yorkshire Pudding. “Lawry’s, a restaurant that has been serving prime rib since 1938, has a reason for its longevity. The prime rib was absolutely delicious. To complement the main course, we opted for the Idaho potato puree, which was fluffy and bursting with flavor,” one diner said.

Smith & Wollensky

The Classic 26 oz Prime Rib at Smith & Wollensky is $82, and one of the most famous items on the menu. “Dining at Smith & Wollensky was truly an unforgettable experience. The food was outstanding from the perfectly prepared steaks to the sides, everything was amazing!” one happy diner shared.

Cattlemens

The Cattlemens 9 oz Trim Cut “Sizzling Prime Rib” is 35.99. “OMG this may be one of the best steaks I’ve ever eaten! Flavorful and moist, and the cook made it just pink enough but not too pink,” one diner said.

Black Angus

The 12 oz Prime Rib at Black Angus is $32.99 and a big hit with diners. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and roasted to perfection. Served to order with rich, house-made au jus and your choice of fresh or creamy horseradish sauce,” the chain says.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a delicious 12 oz Prime Rib on the menu for $25.99, easily the most affordable option from the chain steakhouses. “I was honestly surprised by how great the prime rib was at Texas Roadhouse. It came out tender, juicy, and cooked exactly medium rare like I ordered. The crust had awesome flavor, and the au jus + horseradish sauce were spot on. Good portion size and reasonably priced,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e