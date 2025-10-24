 Skip to content

5 Restaurant Chains Where the Prime Rib Is Always Perfect

These chains serve slow-roasted prime rib so tender and flavorful it’s worth the trip.
October 24, 2025

Prime Rib is a true delicacy, but not every chain offers this quality cut of beef. Prime Rib is a particularly tender and flavorful steak, slow-cooked for melt-in-your-mouth consistency and is often served up on special occasions. When you’re in the mood for something truly delicious and celebratory, a beautifully cooked Prime Rib does not disappoint. Here are five chains where the Prime Rib is worth the trip alone, plus the one restaurant that consistently gets it right.

Cattlemens

Cattlemans

Cattlemens “Sizzling Prime Rib” is slow roasted to perfect tenderness and served in a 16 oz Cattlemens Cut, the 12 oz Western Cut, or the 9 oz. Trim Cut. Each entreé comes with “The Fixings”: All-you-can-eat Salad, hot Sourdough Bread, Ranch-Style Beans, and your choic of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, or French Fries.

Black Angus

Black Angus Steakhouse Prime Rib
Black Angus Steakhouse

The fan-favorite Prime Rib at Black Angus is seasoned with the Black Angus dry rub, seared and roasted to perfection, and served to order with rich, house-made au jus and your choice of fresh or creamy horseradish sauce. “I had the 12 oz Prime Rib (Medium Rare) with Au Gratin Potatoes and an Iceberg Wedge salad with Blue Cheese dressing. All of the food was perfect. Delicious,” one diner raved.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse/Instagram

Logan’s Roadhouse serves up a beautifully tender Prime Rib, available Friday to Sunday after 4 p.m. until it’s gone. “Seasoned with Logan’s signature rub, this USDA cut is slow-roasted for six hours and hand-carved to order. Served with two sides,” the chain says.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib
Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse serves up a spectacular Prime Rib steak, slow-roasted to perfection with choice of two sides. Guests can choose from a 12 oz, 14 oz, or 16 oz steak, cooked to whichever temperature they choose and served with Au Jus, Horseradish, or Creamy Horseradish.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

lawrys prime rib
Lawry's the Prime Rib Beverly Hills/ Facebook

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is a Beverly Hills institution with locations both across the country and internationally, and gets rave reviews for good reason: As the name suggests, this upscale steakhouse specializes in absolutely beautiful Prime Rib carved at the table. “The perfectly cooked prime rib, fluffy mashed potatoes, soaked in their special sauce; along side any of their delicious slides is sure to warm you up from the inside out. Leave room for dessert, the crème brûlée was absolutely worth it,” one diner said.

 

